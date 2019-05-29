Will Smith Treated His Aladdin Costars and Crew to a Mac and Cheese Buffet on Set

Will Smith was full of surprises — and treats — on the set of Aladdin.

The star, 50, organized for several delicious meals to be delivered to the set of the newly-released Disney film, delighting his costar Naomi Scott who plays Princess Jasmine.

“He would do some really fun things. He would bring different food trucks,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “We had macaroni and cheese and all these different types of mac and cheese, which was amazing.”

As for what it was like working with Smith, who plays the Genie in the film, Scott says he made it difficult to keep a straight face.

“We were just really giggly, we just got the giggles,” she recalls. “And then he always comes out with something that makes it even worse and then you can’t get [the take] back. Those days were great.”

Director Guy Ritchie agreed, saying Smith “set the pace that then everybody followed.”

“He is 100 percent positive, 100 percent grateful and 100 percent appreciative of everything,” says Ritchie. “He’s nothing other than a complete pleasure to work with.”

Smith recently also surprised fans at a California movie theater showing Aladdin alongside his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor stopped by a Calabasas movie theater where he posed with fans after a screening of his film.

Aladdin has become a box office hit with audiences earning $233 million worldwide and $112 million at the U.S. box office.

Smith told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of his film earlier this month that he was “very proud” of the film.

“The number one [thing] that I am proud of are the additions of the Princess Jasmine character,” he continued. “The idea that her character wants to rule. That her father doesn’t have any sons and she doesn’t understand why she can’t be the next in line to rule the kingdom.”

He added, “And this is just a time when you know women aren’t allowed to rule in this world.”

Aladdin is now in theaters.