PEOPLE Perks: How to Score 20% Off These Colorful Cupcakes In a Jar

Fact: Cupcakes go with just about any celebratory occasion.

And cupcake in a jar company, Wicked Good Cupcakes – founded by mother and daughter duo Tracey Noonan and Danielle Vilagie, who appeared on Shark Tank season 4 and scored a deal with investor Kevin O’Leary – have a new offering that is especially great for kid-friendly parties.

The Boston-based brand’s Unicorn Cupcake Jars (priced from $19.95 for a two-pack to $294.95 for a 32-pack) feature layers of moist cake with buttercream frosting piped down the middle and swirled on top.

The 8-oz. jars are available in a variety of fun flavors and bright colors including True Blue (tinted blue vanilla cake with vanilla frosting), Rainbow Power (pink, orange, green and purple tinted vanilla cake with chocolate buttercream) and Whoops A Daisy (lemon and vanilla cake with lemon buttercream).

And from Aug. 16 to Sept. 10, the baking brand is offering an extra special treat. As part of the exclusive PEOPLE Perks discount, WickedGoodCupcakes.com is giving 20 percent off their Unicorn Jars and other products sitewide using code PEOPLEKIDS.

The Unicorn Jars last up to ten days without refrigeration and up to six months if frozen upon arrival, so be sure to stock up on your favorite color combos.