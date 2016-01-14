Exclusive: Why Khloé Kardashian Didn't Want to Believe That Cutting Dairy Helped Her Lose Weight

Image zoom

When Khloé Kardashian committed to getting in shape, ditching her favorite sweet treats like cookies and candy wasn’t the toughest part.

Her real weakness? Cheese.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So while it was exciting to see the pounds melt away just from cutting out her precious dairy, Kardashian was sad to say goodbye.

“When I lost 11 lbs. in one month, I didn’t want it to be true, because cheese was my vice!” she exclusively tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom

For much more from Khloé, including exclusive photos, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

But it was hard for Kardashian to deny the facts.

“My skin also got clearer, I had more energy, and I wasn’t congested,” she says.

So she’s keeping on her dairy-free plan, forgoing her old nachos habit and sticking to cleaner meals like dinners of chicken with vegetables and rice or sweet potatoes.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned ‘Revenge Body’ For Critics Who Called Her ‘The Fat One For My Entire Existence’

“If I have a taste now, it’s crazy how quickly I feel like it does upset my stomach and I feel more sluggish,” Kardashian says.

Now about 40 lbs. lighter, she does go for the occasional cheesy treat when she’s in need of a fix. Kardashian says she isn’t immune to the siren call of a hot piece of pizza, but she sticks to a single slice.

“It’s about understanding limitations.”