Why Did Tyra Banks Enroll in Cooking School? (Hint: It Has To Do With Her Son)

Tyra Banks has done the big screen, the silver screen and countless runways – now she’s taking her talents to the kitchen!

The model and new mom recently enrolled in a cooking boot camp at theCulinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California. She made the announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of herself (looking gorgeous) in a chef’s jacket.

Banks’s primary motivation for taking up cooking lessons isn’t to open up a new restaurant or release a celebrity cookbook; the 42-year old star simply wants to make meals for her son, York Banks Asla.

“I have never been one to be very excited about cooking,” the TYRA Beauty CEO wrote. “I put all of my energy into my work and to succeeding, so instead of cooking, I eat at restaurants all the time, order in, or defrost frozen food in my microwave. That all changed the day my son was born. I do not want him to grow up thinking that cooking is what happens only in fancy or fast food restaurants. I do not want the only cooking he witnesses to be when he turns on his television and sees famous chefs create masterpieces.”

Instead the former America’s Next Top Model host seems determined to make York’s “smize” with her own scrumptious creations. “I want to be his chef,” she wrote. “I want him to go to college and miss his MOMMY’S masterpieces. I want all of his friends to be fighting to come to his house to sample his mother’s culinary creations.”

And the new cook doesn’t just want York to enjoy her dishes, she encouraged her followers to check out her Instagram and “experience her culinary journey in pictures.”