Why You Can’t order a Venti Nitro Cold Brew at Starbucks

Some days ordering a venti-sized coffee from Starbucks is necessary — but if you’re looking to order a venti Nitro Cold Brew, you’ll have to make do with just a tall or a grande.

The “unique taste and texture” of Nitro Cold Brew has become a fan-favorite at participating stores, leaving coffee-drinkers to wonder why they can’t add those extra few ounces of the drink into their venti cup.

While many speculate the issue to be a caffeine overload, the real reason comes down to the size of the cup not allowing the drink to be enjoyed in the way it was originally intended.

The Nitro Cold Brew is created by infusing nitrogen into the company’s signature drink which is “smooth in texture, naturally sweet, and slow-steeped for 20 hours” as it comes out from the tap, a Starbucks rep tells PEOPLE.

Since the point of the Nitro Cold Brew is to enjoy the frothy texture and foam, ordering a venti defeats the purpose as it would lose the drink’s “nitro cascade” or the texture given from the “cascade of bubbles,” Starbucks says.

The company also adds that customers would miss out on “the best experience of the beverage” if they drank the Nitro Cold Brew in the fan-favored venti cup.

While customers are unable to order a venti of this specific drink, Starbucks offers a variety of other options to kickstart your morning.

