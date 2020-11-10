Whole Foods Is Offering a Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan to 'Insure' Your Holiday Meal
In a partnership with Progressive Insurance, the supermarket chain is offering extra "coverage" for any cooking mishaps
No need to worry about a Thanksgiving cooking fail because Whole Foods Market has you covered.
In a partnership with Progressive insurance, the supermarket chain announced its Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan. In case you commit any "bird blunders" this year, you'll be able to file a claim with the "insurance" and receive a $35 Whole Foods gift card.
“As we anticipate smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year, the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” said Theo Weening, vice president of meat and poultry at Whole Foods Market, in a press release.
RELATED: All the Places You Can Buy a Premade Thanksgiving Dinner So You Don't Have to Cook This Year
RELATED: How to Make Curtis Stone's 'No-Fuss' Creole Roast Turkey and Gravy for Thanksgiving This Year
To take advantage of the plan, customers must purchase a Whole Foods-branded turkey for pick-up or delivery between November 11-22. If your bird turns out disastrous—or just not as you planned—you can log onto TurkeyProtectionPlan.com to get details on how to submit the claim.
If cooking isn't the cards this year, the supermarket is also offering pre-cooked turkey dinners and vegan meals this Thanksgiving. Choose between six different menus with holiday staples like butternut squash soup and green bean casserole, or switch it up with something unexpected like Szechuan-style cornish hens or creamy cauliflower and apple soup shooters.