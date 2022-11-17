Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington

Antoni Porowski is getting married!

The Queer Eye star announced his engagement to his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington, in November 2022.

The couple began dating in July 2019, and have been through many adventures together in the years since, including pet parenthood. They moved in together during the pandemic, and Porowski later told PEOPLE that quarantine taught him to appreciate the simple moments with his now-fiancé.

"I learned to get back in touch with a part of me that used to listen to music as much as I did, and my connection with nature," Porowski said. "I know that sounds like a hippy-dippy thing to say, but it's being with my dog and my boyfriend, tossing a ball, going Upstate [New York] whenever I can; that kind of stuff. Life has gotten so big and complicated and a lot of really high ups and a lot of low lows that, that's one thing that kind of grounds me and just keeps me in check in the best next way."

So how exactly do these two ground each other? Here's everything to know about Antoni Porowski's fiancé, Kevin Harrington.

He started dating Porowski in 2019

Kevin Harrington Instagram

Harrington and Porowski were first linked in the fall of 2019. On Oct. 31 that year, they attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party together dressed as Blockbuster-themed zombies.

Porowski later revealed that the pair started seeing each other in July. "Here's to three years of asking our friends to take way too many pics like these," Porowski wrote on Instagram to celebrate their three-year anniversary on July 20, 2022.

Their relationship moved quickly

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

After less than a year together, Harrington and Porowski's romance sped up during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, Porowski was filming Queer Eye in Austin, Texas, so Harrington came down from New York City to visit. The pair only planned to spend four days together, but then a lockdown happened.

"It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog," Porowski explained to PEOPLE in 2022. "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."

The reality TV star added, "It escalated quickly. But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

He shares a dog named Neon with Porowski

Antoni Porowski Instagram

In March 2020, Porowski and Harrington started fostering their rescue dog Neon. A year later, Porowski reflected on their journey to becoming pet parents. He wrote on Instagram, "It doesn't matter that the reason we went to [Austin Pets Alive!] a year ago we had every intention of fostering the cute fluffy husky we saw online. The important part is that we left with neon. happy 4th birthday you weird monster."

Neon was featured in season 6 of Queer Eye and she has her own Instagram account with an impressive following.

He works in advertising

Kevin Harrington Instagram

Harrington is a freelance creative strategy director. "I've spent the last 10 years helping a variety of different companies advertise, define and evolve their brands," Harrington explained on his website. "From sneakers to snack food, animal shelters to alcoholic seltzers — I've worked on it all, and have loved every minute of it," he added.

Recently, Harrington has delved into more entertainment strategy projects with NBC and Peacock, including the shows A Friend of the Family and Love Island USA. In the past, he's also worked on campaigns for Adidas, Reese's and Lucky Charms.

He travels with Porowski

Kevin Harrington Instagram

Looking at Harrington's Instagram, it's clear he loves to travel. He has Instagram highlights from Peru, Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Thailand, India, Dubai and more.

It seems like traveling is a passion that he and Porowski share, too. Throughout their relationship, they've been on many trips together. In May 2022, the couple hiked for four days on the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu.

He's not a cook

Kevin Harrington Instagram

Porowski told PEOPLE that he does the majority of cooking in their relationship, but Harrington does have a knack for making breakfast. He "makes really good eggs," Porowski said. "Apparently he makes a penne vodka, but he has yet to make it for me!" the Queer Eye star added.

Though Harrington may be great at making eggs, it sounds like Porowski might prefer his own. In October 2020, he told PEOPLE, "My one obsession has been eggs. I love a good ritual and just getting obsessive over one thing and figuring out how to do it perfectly. It was a thing that I got to do for Kevin every day — greet him in the morning after our workout and bring him the perfect soft scramble."

He's friends with Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid

Kevin Harrington Instagram

Harrington has become close friends with Porowski's A-lister group, including Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. Harrington's Instagram is full of pictures with the stars — and according to one Instagram, he even shared Swift's iconic Christmas tree dress at her 30th birthday party. "Minutes/4 vodka sodas later, I was in the green tree dress #happybtay," he wrote alongside one photo.

He and Porowski got engaged in 2022

After three years of dating, the couple revealed their engagement on Instagram in November 2022.

"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼," Porowski captioned a selfie of the pair to announce the news.

Many of his fellow Queer Eye costars were quick to congratulate the couple. "So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! 😭😭😭😭," commented Bobby Berk.

Tan France and Jonathon Van Ness even offered their help for the upcoming nuptials. "I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer," wrote France, while Van Ness said he is "already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!"