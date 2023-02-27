Who Is Bobby Flay's Girlfriend? All About Christina Pérez

As one of the most famous chefs in the world, Bobby Flay's career keeps him busy, but he still makes time for his girlfriend Christina Pérez.

The Food Network star met Pérez through mutual friends and the couple went public with their relationship in November 2021 after quietly dating for about a year.

"She's so lovely. I'm really happy to have met her," Flay told PEOPLE in December 2021. "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me."

Flay was previously married three times and shares a daughter, Sophie Flay, with his second wife Kate Connelly, whom he was married to from 1995 to 1998.

Since their relationship debut, Flay and Pérez have shared plenty of sweet moments and they've even cooked together.

So, who is Bobby Flay's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Christina Pérez.

She studied fashion and liberal arts in college

Kevin Mazur/Getty // Christina Pérez Instagram

Originally from the Midwest, Pérez studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and liberal arts at the New School for General Studies in New York City, according to her website.

She is a writer and former editor

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Pérez previously served as an editor at various fashion magazines, including Vogue, Glamour, Lucky and PopSugar. She is currently a freelance writer and has had bylines in Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Architectural Digest and Harper's Bazaar, per her LinkedIn profile.

Her writing is focused on "the intersection of travel, design, style, food, wellbeing, and intentional modern living."

In addition to her work as a writer and editor, Pérez was also the Senior Director of Content and Creative at Miss Grass, a cannabis lifestyle brand that sells "sustainably grown and terpene-rich" THC and CBD products. The company also works to benefit several causes and often donates a portion of its proceeds to charitable organizations. She left her directorial role after two years with the company in April 2022.

She has traveled the world

christina perez/instagram

Pérez is extremely well-traveled and has been to various different countries and travel destinations. Before she began her career in the media industry, Pérez was a full-time model and would travel between Tokyo, Paris and Milan for work, according to her website. Now, she documents her travels in her writing and on social media.

She and Flay frequently travel together as well. In September 2021, just before the couple went public, Pérez posted photos from their trip to Italy, including a selfie of her and Flay enjoying focaccia sandwiches in Rome.

She and Flay were introduced by mutual friends

The pair kept their relationship quiet when they first got together. They were introduced by mutual friends about a year before they stepped out publicly at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championships.

A month later, Flay spoke with PEOPLE about his relationship with Pérez. "We were at an art gallery opening, and I walked over to two friends, and I was like, 'What are you guys talking about?' They were like, 'We're talking about you! It's so nice to see you so happy,' " he said.

She likes to cook and has even influenced Flay in the kitchen

Bill Denver/CSM/Sipa USA

The Iron Chef star isn't the only one in the relationship who likes to cook. In December 2021, the couple teamed up to cook Empanada Asturiana, a Pérez family recipe. The writer documented the experience on her Instagram Stories.

Flay had told PEOPLE earlier that month that his girlfriend was beginning to influence his cooking as well. "She's teaching me to cook with a lot less meat," he said.

He added, "I might cook some Puerto Rican food on Christmas Day. She's half Puerto Rican and I love those flavors and that cuisine, so I want to make sure she feels represented at Christmas."

If she's not helping her chef boyfriend out in the kitchen, she's making sure their house looks great when they are entertaining. Ahead of the 2022 holidays, Flay told Entertainment Tonight that Pérez was "really into making sure that the tablescape is gorgeous and that the house looks festive and beautiful."

"It's a 50-50 job for sure," he added. "I take care of the food and Christina takes care of making everything look amazing,"