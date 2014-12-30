Image zoom

Looking for something extra-special to sip as you ring in 2015? Whitney Port has got you covered with a bubbly sorbet cocktail.



To brainstorm some signature drinks for her upcoming wedding to Tim Rosenman, the reality star teamed up with Martini Sparkling Wines and learned how to whip up a few beverages at the Redbury hotel’s Library Bar in Los Angeles.

One of Port’s concoctions is a Sunset Prosecco Float, an easy-to-make drink that’s also customizable: You can substitute other flavors of sorbet, such as coconut — which Port admits is her favorite. It’s like dessert and a cocktail all in one!

Whip up this delicious drink for your own New Year’s Eve party, and watch the video below to get a step-by-step tutorial.

Sunset Prosecco Float

Serves 1

2 small scoops blood orange sorbet (or flavor of your choosing)

About 4 oz. prosecco

Mint sprig

1. Using a melon baller, scoop the sorbet into a champagne flute.

2. Top with prosecco, pouring slowly. Stir.

3. Garnish with a mint sprig.

