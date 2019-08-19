The Petition for a White Wine Emoji Has Been Sadly Rejected

Image zoom Getty

If you’ve ever scrolled through your phone looking for a white wine emoji, you’re not alone. But sadly, despite petitions from around the world, it doesn’t look like you’re going to get one any time soon.

Kendall-Jackson, one of the top-selling producers of white wine in the U.S., has been leading the charge on the mission to get a white wine emoji for over a year now. Teaming up with the global wine community, the brand has submitted several lengthy proposals to the Unicode Technical Committee — the governing body who decides what becomes an emoji, because it’s 2019 and yes, that exists — since July 2018.

After three revisions culminating in one final 19-page proposal, Kendall-Jackson heard the result of their fight for representation at the UTC’s July meeting, held on the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, WA — and it wasn’t what they hoped.

According to official meeting notes, the UTC said that they would “continue to consider ‘white wine’ emoji for future addition,” but would make no further moves forward at this time.

“The debate actually centers around color, not wine,” Maggie Curry, Director of Marketing for Kendall-Jackson said in a press release. “Since a red wine emoji already exists, the white wine emoji is seen as a color variation and adding color variation to an emoji is proving more complex because the Unicode standard is not fully defined.”

In short, the UTC is afraid that by adding a color variation for white wine, they might then be forced to add more color variations — for example for rosé, different shades of beer, different colored animals and more — and apparently, adding those different colors is no small feat for programmers.

Despite the setback, Kendall-Jackson isn’t planning on stopping the fight anytime soon: “The white wine emoji effort has garnered enthusiasm from around the globe, and we continue to refine our proposal to support the white wine emoji,” said Curry.

There is currently a UTC Action Item (number 160-A43) in place for the movement’s next steps, so you can keep hope alive that one day you’ll see a white wine emoji at a keyboard near you!