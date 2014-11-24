Image zoom

Just in time to work on the elaborate holiday gingerbread house, Susan E. Morrison has just been named the new executive pastry chef at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the first time a woman has been appointed to that position.



She joins Cristeta Comerford, the first-ever female executive chef appointed in 2005, in this exclusive White House women’s club.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Morrison — or should we call her First Baker? — will be in charge of creating desserts for the White House’s daily needs as well as all social events there, including receptions, luncheons and state dinners. She’ll also tend to the White House beehive (fresh honey!) and garden.

RELATED: Ben & Jerry’s Releases New Bob Marley-Inspired Flavor in the U.K.

With the start of the holiday season just days away, the sugar expert will soon start mixing flour and sugar for an annual tradition: recreating the White House in gingerbread, an epic creative endeavor that goes on display in the (real) executive mansion. In the last few years the gingerbread abode has also featured the Obamas’ beloved dog, Bo.

Morrison is no stranger to the White House — she’s been serving there in a culinary capacity since 1995 and has been assistant pastry chef since 2002.

RELATED: Video: Watch a Young Barack Obama Give a Glowing Restaurant Review in 2001

Which means when President Obama is hit with a craving — for another slice of Death by Chocolate cake, perhaps? — he already knows who to go to for his fix.

—Nancy Mattia

This embed is invalid