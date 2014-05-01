It's time to spice things up in Washington, D.C.!

Image zoom

It’s time to spice things up in Washington, D.C.!

On Friday, the night before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, PEOPLE and TIME are throwing a party. And in honor of The St. Regis, the nearly 90-year-old hotel where the pre-party is being held, it’s a Bloody Mary bash. (The brunch cocktail — originally created at The St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar in 1934 — is the signature drink at the D.C. hotel.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hollywood A-listers, politicians and the press can choose from the Red Snapper, a classic version that gets its kick from a splash of Tabasco sauce. For a fruity take, the Bora Mary blends traditional ingredients like tomato juice and lemons with lime and strawberry juices. The Capitol Mary channels our love of seafood with horseradish, clam juice and Old Bay seasoning.

Now that you’ve got the scoop, all you need are the recipes:

Image zoom

The Red Snapper

Serves 1

1 oz. vodka

11 oz. Signature Bloody Mary Mix (recipe below)

1 lemon wedge, for garnish

Fill a 12-oz. glass with ice. Add vodka and Bloody Mary mix. Garnish with lemon.

Signature Bloody Mary Mix

Makes about 52 oz.

Juice of 3 lemons

1 46-oz. can tomato juice

5 oz. Worcestershire sauce

10 dashes Tabasco sauce

2 tbsp. freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp. ground cayenne pepper

1 tbsp. ground celery salt

2 tbsp. whole black peppercorns

Mix all ingredients in a pitcher and stir.

Bora Mary

Serves 1

1½ oz. vodka

1½ oz. Signature Bloody Mary Mix (recipe above)

1 oz. lime juice

1½ oz. strawberry juice

Strawberry, for garnish

Blend ingredients with ice until frothy. Pour into a 6-oz. flute. Garnish with strawberry.

Image zoom

The Capitol Mary

Serves 1

5 oz. tomato juice

½ oz. lemon juice

½ tsp. horseradish

Few drops Tabasco sauce

Few drops Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch salt

2 oz. premium gin

1 pinch horseradish

1 oz. clam juice

Juice of 1 lemon slice

1 pinch Old Bay Seasoning

1 shrimp, tail fan attached, for garnish

Mix the first seven ingredients and combine with remaining ingredients in a shaker; shake well. Pour into a wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with shrimp.

—Nancy Mattia