White Claw Hard Seltzer Is Finally Available at Trader Joe's

Santa Claws came a little early this year.

White Claw, the hard seltzer with a cult following, has recently been spotted in the aisles of Trader Joe’s.

In an Instagram post from unofficial fan account @TraderJoesGang, the 12-can variety pack is seen on the shelves priced at $15.99, which is about $1-$2 more expensive than some other grocery stores.

In the variety pack, shoppers can find four cans of each flavor: natural lime, raspberry, ruby grapefruit, and black cherry.

The Claw is currently only available at Trader Joe’s locations in thirteen states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington.

If your state isn’t on the “nice” list, TJ’s does stock some other spiked seltzer options.

The Shell House and Bon & Viv (which has been labeled as the La Croix of hard seltzers by some) are available at the supermarket.

While Trader Joe’s is known for its beloved house brand, there’s no word if a TJ-exclusive spiked seltzer will be coming to the market.

The discovery of White Claw comes shortly after another exciting item was introduced at Trader Joe’s: the Chocolate Lava Gnocchi. The dessert pasta quickly became a viral sensation after it was announced on the chain’s podcast Inside Trader Joe’s. Public opinion on the unusual dish has been mixed since its release in November.

The introduction of White Claw at this time of year suggests it’s not just a summer-specific beverage. Fingers crossed they’ll still be on shelves by the time warm weather comes back around.