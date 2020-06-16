Blaze Pizza is using Mango White Claw in its crust in place of water

White Claw Pizza Is Now a Thing — and It's Available for One Day Only

There really are no laws when you're drinking (or eating?) Claws.

White Claw Pizza is now a thing thanks to restaurant chain Blaze Pizza. For one day only on Thursday, June 18, over 40 locations across the country will offer pizza that has a crust made from flour, yeast, olive oil, salt, sugar, and...Mango White Claw instead of water.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, you have the freedom to choose whatever toppings you desire, but Blaze Pizza's executive chef, Brad Kent, has a few suggestions that will bring out the crust's "depth of flavor." Kent recommends adding Blaze's signature red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, pineapple, and fresh arugula.

Image zoom Blaze Pizza

Kent came up with the idea while drinking a can of the popular hard seltzer. "I thought, ‘Why not make dough with this instead of filtered water?’" he said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Turns out it tastes great. After combining a few of our fresh ingredients, the final recommended topping list offers a balance of spicy and tangy, with a bit of tropical sweetness to balance it out.”

The pizza chain is celebrating White Claw being available for purchase at almost all of its 300 locations. The crust is only available for dine-in or takeaway at participating locations, not online or through the app.

White Claw recently came out with new flavors if you'd prefer to just drink the seltzer. White Claw 70, available in Pineapple and Clementine, has only 70 calories and 3.7% alcohol, compared to the other flavors with 100 calories and 5% alcohol. They're both being sold in retailers nationwide now.