If regular White Claws just aren't doing the trick, you might want to try these out.

White Claw Launches New 'Surge' Flavors That Come in Bigger Cans and Have a Higher Alcohol Content

In the vast, infinite space of hard seltzer options available to consumers in 2021, White Claw still reigns supreme—and now they're hitting the market with new varieties that pack an even bigger punch.

The brand's new "Surge" cans come in Blood Orange and Cranberry flavors, and have 8 percent ABV as opposed to the 5 percent ABV of your standard White Claw. They are also 18-ounce cans instead of the typical 12-ounce cans, providing a "stronger wave of refreshment," according to the website.

Surge varieties will only be available for purchase individually rather than as a pack, with a suggested retail price of $2.99.

For those who are totally fine with the current alcohol level in a White Claw, there's still some potentially exciting news to share. Just in time for summer 2021, the company has debuted three new flavors: strawberry, pineapple and blackberry. These will be sold in a 4-pack along with the already-established mango flavor.

While White Claw has continued to dominate the ever-growing hard seltzer market, many other brands and celebrities have tried to get in on the action as well.