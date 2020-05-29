On the latest episode of First Taste, Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try all the new canned cocktails available this summer from White Claw, BON V!V, Lover Boy and more

White Claw's 2 New Flavors Have Only 70 Calories and Less Alcohol — and We Tried Them

Cheers to this!

Earlier this month, White Claw added two new flavors to their line-up of hard seltzers — but they're not just new flavors they're a "new innovation," according to a press release. White Claw 70, available in Pineapple and Clementine, has only 70 calories and 3.7% alcohol, compared to the other flavors with 100 calories and 5% alcohol. They're both being sold in retailers nationwide now.

For the latest episode of First Taste, PEOPLE Food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone gave the drinks a try. "The clementine smells like clementine, like whoa, it smells really good, natural, not artificial," says Spence. "It tastes so subtle, not as potent as I thought it was going to be and I like it." The pineapple was also a hit, reminding us of Disney's famous Dole Whip dessert.

Image zoom White Claw

On First Taste, we also sip and tell about even more new canned cocktails like Lover Boy's line of hard teas; BON V!V's coconut-pineapple seltzer; Arctic Summer's ginger-lime hard seltzer; and Crook & Marker’s line of spiked lemonades.