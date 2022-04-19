The 1921 Slider is the first item in years to be added to the White Castle permanent menu

White Castle's New Slider Is Inspired by the First Burger Sold There in 1921

White Castle is throwing it way, way back.

In honor of 101 years of selling sliders, the burger company is introducing a fitting addition to the menu: a new slider inspired by the first burger sold when the restaurant opened in 1921.

White Castle is introducing the 1921 Slider, a new permanent menu item that combines a thick beef patty, cheddar cheese, grilled caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and pickles. The 1921 Slider had a successful trial release for a limited time in select U.S. cities last year and is now the first item in years to be added to the White Castle permanent menu.

But not all fans can enjoy the commemorative slider quite yet. The 1921 Slider is only available at restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Arizona, New Jersey and Florida. Fans in New York will have to wait until June to get their hands on the new item.

"The 1921 Slider brings our menu full circle to the hamburger that started it all," says White Castle's chief marketing officer Lynn Blashford in a statement. "It's been so popular in our limited release that we can't wait for Cravers in all of our restaurant markets to enjoy this fresh take on our 101-year-old slider recipe."