Lifestyle Food White Castle's Valentine's Day 'Fine-Dining' Service Is Back Reservations for White Castle's lovable dinner service are now available on OpenTable Published on January 11, 2023 03:13 PM White Castle wants to share the love on Valentine's Day. After a two-year hiatus, the burger chain is bringing back their Valentine's day dine-in dinner service. On Feb. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., White Castle will transform participating locations into sit-down "fine dining establishments," complete with hostess seating, tableside service, and holiday decorations. Reservations, which are required for the experience, are now available on OpenTable. "Valentine's Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can't wait to celebrate it in person in 2023," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle in a statement. "It's an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won't bust anyone's budget." Courtesy of White Castle Ben Affleck Seen Working a Dunkin' Drive-Thru in Massachusetts Patrons who can't snag a table at the chain's Valentine's day event can still get a piece of the festivities. On Feb. 14, White Castle is bringing back its love cube, a meal the burger company created in 2022 to keep the love alive on Valentine's day in spite of the constraints of the pandemic. The love cube features eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides and two small soft drinks and will be available exclusively on Valentine's day for dine-in or carry out. In addition to the special meal, White Castle is adding a new drink to its Coca-Cola freestyle machines. The Sprite love castle potion will only be available Feb. 14 and features the classic lemon-lime flavors of Sprite with a pop of cherry and a hint of vanilla. White Castle is also releasing some special Valentine's day merchandise to celebrate the one-day transformation into Love Castle, including sunglasses, T-shirts, and even a silk robe. Courtesy of White Castle All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants White Castle has been offering tableside service on Valentine's Day since 1991, though it's looked a little different over the past few years. In 2021, the chain offered an outdoor variation. The restaurants turned their parking lots into old-fashioned drive-ins complete with carhop service. Customers with reservations pulled into a parking space, were greeted by a White Castle team member who took their order, and had their food delivered to them in their cars. Last year, the company scrapped reservations entirely for the event, choosing to instead offer the love cube to help couples celebrate the holiday at home.