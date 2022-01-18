White Castle Isn't Taking Valentine's Day Reservations but They Do Have a Romantic Takeout Special

It might be the first year that couples can't score a Valentine's Day reservation at White Castle but the fast-food chain is still spreading the love with a special menu deal.

This Valentine's Day, White Castle is offering the Love Cube meal for two to celebrate the holiday with the restaurant chain at home.

The Love Cube is only available on Feb. 14 and includes eight sliders with cheese, two small soft drinks and a choice of two shareable sides for $14.99. Customers can place their order in store for takeout or order the meal deal for delivery.

"Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle has been an important tradition for so many of our customers," said White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson. "Year in and out, we're thrilled to be able to bring the experience to life in new and memorable ways."

In addition to the romantic deal, White Castle is introducing a new dessert menu item to honor the holiday. The new strawberry swirl cheesecake has a strawberry filling, a chocolate cookie crust and is served on a stick, just like all other White Castle desserts. Nothing says "romance" like dessert on a stick!

"We had hoped to take reservations this year, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and team members, we decided the best thing to do is shift our focus to an experience that customers can take with them," said Richardson. "Next year, though, we have every intention of bringing back the in-Castle dining for the biggest Valentine's Day yet!"

White Castle has been helping couples celebrate the special day since 1991. In previous years, the burger chain has offered table service at select restaurants around the country for the holiday. Unlike normal business hours, customers would order while seated at their tables, eat on tables with tablecloths and must call to make reservations in advance.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Valentine's Day celebrations have looked a little different at the burger joint. Last year, White Castle still offered V-Day reservations but it was for an outside event.