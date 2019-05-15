White Castle Is Giving Away Free Sliders All Day on Wednesday

Image zoom

On the heels of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, which brought us heart-shaped biscuits from Popeyes and Cheddar Bay Biscuit fanny packs from Red Lobster, there’s a new seemingly made-up food holiday to get excited about: National Slider Day.

It only makes sense to celebrate the day at the most iconic slider chain in the country, White Castle, who will be serving their tiny burgers for free all day on Wednesday. To redeem your free slider, all you have to do is go to the “Value Options” section of their website, where you will see the National Slider Day coupon that you can either print or have emailed to your phone. The deal is good for one free slider and a small free soft drink of your choice, no other purchase necessary.

For grocery store customers, White Castle has another deal: When you buy two boxes of any four- or six-count sliders in the freezer aisle and use the Checkout51 app, you’ll receive $1 cash back upon checking out.

“At White Castle, we take tremendous pride in the 2×2 inch sliders we’ve been serving and perfecting for nearly 100 years,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We invented National Slider Day as a special tribute to the fans who share that appreciation for the slider and share their Cravings with us. We hope everyone will have the opportunity to bite into a tasty slider on May 15.”

While in-store deal is only good on May 15, the grocery store cash back situation will last through the end of the month.

It also happens to be National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, if you’re looking for an excuse to have some dessert.