Which Chain Restaurants Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day?

With the joy of the holidays comes the stress of preparing huge meals for the whole family. Too tired to cook on Thanksgiving? Craving takeout instead of a traditional turkey meal? Let someone else do the cooking: PEOPLE has you covered with a guide to which chain restaurants will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day. With all the places on the list, it’s always best to call your local restaurant to confirm, as hours may vary by location.

Applebee’s: OPEN

Applebee’s restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours may be reduced in some locations. In need of a Thanksgiving drink? Try their new Perfect Jolly holiday margarita to spice up the day.

Bob Evans: OPEN

Bob Evans is open until 8:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving — stop by the restaurant to eat their Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast, or grab one of their famous Thanksgiving takeout meals to go. (And don’t forget to try the pie!)

Bonefish Grill: CLOSED

If you were craving seafood for Thanksgiving, you’ll have to go elsewhere: Bonefish Grill locations will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Buca di Beppo: OPEN

Buca di Beppo is serving a full Thanksgiving feast on the holiday, available to eat in at the restaurant or to take back to your family.

Burger King Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty

Burger King: OPEN

Most Burger King locations will be open on Thanksgiving, so if you’re more of a “fries and a shake” person than “mashed potatoes and pie,” you’re covered.

California Pizza Kitchen: CLOSED

California Pizza Kitchens across the country will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Chipotle

Chipotle: CLOSED

Bad news for burrito lovers: Chipotle locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Cracker Barrel: OPEN

Not only is Cracker Barrel open on Thanksgiving, it’s one of the restaurant’s busiest days of the year! Cracker Barrel serves full Thanksgiving meals, which you can order at the restaurant or grab for takeout and take home to your hungry family.

Del Taco: OPEN

Most Del Taco restaurants will remain open on Thanksgiving.

Denny’s: OPEN

Denny’s will have full Thanksgiving meals available for purchase — try their pumpkin spice pancakes or the pumpkin pie milkshake to get in the holiday spirit.

Dunkin' Donuts Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Dunkin’ Donuts: OPEN

Most Dunkin’ Donuts locations will remain open on Thanksgiving so you can get your day started right with a doughnut and an iced coffee.

IHOP: OPEN

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving for all of your pancake needs. Be sure to check in with your local IHOP, as many of them offer special holiday deals and coupons.

KFC

KFC: CLOSED

You’ll have to settle for deep-fried turkey, since KFC locations are closed on the holiday.

Marie Callender’s: OPEN

Marie Callender’s has a wide selection of Thanksgiving meals and pies available for takeout or dining in on the holiday, from turkey and ham feasts to their legendary Perfectly Pumpkin pie.

Popeyes: OPEN

Select Popeyes locations will be open on Thanksgiving this year—and they even have Cajun-spiced turkeys that you can serve at home!

Red Robin: CLOSED

Red Robin locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks: OPEN

Most Starbucks locations are open on Thanksgiving for your early-morning cup of coffee, though hours may vary by location — perfect if you need a strong coffee (or a Pumpkin Spice Latte!) to get you through to cocktail hour.

Taco Bell: CLOSED

All Taco Bell locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day, so you’ll have to wait a day to get Doritos Loco.

Tim Hortons: OPEN

Select Tim Hortons cafés will be open on Thanksgiving, for all your doughnut needs.

Waffle House: OPEN

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and Thanksgiving is no exception! Stop by at any time of day to add waffles to your Thanksgiving feast.

White Castle: OPEN

In case you’re craving a burger and fries, White Castle locations will be open on Thanksgiving!