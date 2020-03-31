These Organizations Are Feeding Healthcare Workers and First Responders Across the Country

Image zoom Getty

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt lives amid its spread throughout the United States, many are taking matters into their own hands and working to fuel those braving the front lines of the pandemic.

Organizations and initiatives including Off Their Plate, Feed the Frontlines NYC, and Pizza vs. Pandemic are donating meals to healthcare professionals and first responders across the country, while food banks and organizations like Feeding America and Citymeals are feeding other communities who are at risk, including older and economically struggling Americans.

Some celebrities are also working to send meals to healthcare specialists. Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan, for example, partnered with YouTube and Google.org to support the World Health Organization’s Coronavirus Response and match every dollar with $2 up to a total of $5 million. All transaction fees are covered, so funds will go directly to the fund to help frontline workers get essential supplies and information. You can donate through Gaffigan’s YouTube video here.

Large restaurant chains like Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and &pizza have also established policies that offer free food and/or drinks to customers who identify themselves as front-line responders to the COVID-19 outbreak, while others like Taco Bell and Sweetgreen are actually delivering food to those in essential roles such as hospital workers, teachers, grocery store employees, ambulance drivers, and more.

It’s not only the major chains that are working to feed healthcare workers, though — small businesses across the country are also chiming in to help, especially in New York, where the far majority of U.S. cases are concentrated. NYC restaurants including Brooklyn Chop House, Mimi Chengs, Sauce Pizzeria, Radio City Pizza, and many more have been making deliveries to local hospitals and healthcare centers. You can find a list of local restaurants making deliveries to hospital workers in your area on a number of websites.

Keep on reading for a list of chain restaurants and organizations — big and small — that are working to feed healthcare workers and first responders across the country.

Organizations

Feed the Frontlines NYC

The owners of local restaurant Tarallucci e Vino created this organization in order to feed healthcare professionals and hospital workers across New York City, which is currently the epicenter of the virus in the United States, as well as create opportunities for the restaurant’s employees to prepare and distribute free meals. So far, 6,750 meals have been delivered, and an additional 7,462 will be with the current funds currently available.

“The goal of this new initiative is to keep members of our wonderful staff employed and pave the way for other NYC restaurants to do the same as we work to feed more of our healthcare professionals. We hope you’ll join us in this effort to keep New York City healthy and well-fed,” the organization says on their website.

To purchase additional meals for healthcare workers, you can donate to Feed the Frontlines NYC here.

Girl Scouts of America

The organization had to cancel all in-person sales and events for the popular Girl Scout Cookies in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, so they introduced online ordering through a new campaign called Girl Scouts Cookie Care. Customers can order cookies to be delivered to their homes, or they can donate them to be sent to those on the front lines at no added shipping cost.

“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil,” said Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo in a press release. “By buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls — and bringing joy and comfort to those on the frontlines of this crisis.”

You can donate cookies here.

Give InKind

The online platform set up individual “Give InKind” pages to provide food to the ER and ICU staff at various Chicago hospitals. Those who are interested in donating meals can pick a hospital and a local restaurant of their choice and then “claim” a day/time slot for the food to be delivered.

“Let’s support our local amazing Healthcare Workers who are on the front lines keeping us safe,” the company wrote on their website. “At the same time, we can support our local restaurants! We are doing our part by staying home, but this is one small thing we can do as a community to mobilize behind those that must go to work to help our communities!”

To donate meals to Chicago-area hospitals through Give InKind, you can start the process here.

Help Feed the Frontline LA

Several Los Angeles restaurants have partnered with Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen to raise money and provide two healthy meals a day to nearly 450 workers across six local hospitals. As a result, they’ve been able to keep their own businesses operational by giving workers an opportunity to feed those on the frontlines. So far, the organization has raised nearly $300,000 in only one week, and their goal is to reach $3,000,000.

“They’re in the trenches in this thing and anything I can do to help them, I’m going to do. I can’t provide ventilators or masks but I can provide a meal so I jumped at the chance,” said chef Wes Whitsell in a statement to ABC.

You can donate to the organization on their GoFundMe page here.

Off Their Plate

Harvard medical student Natalie Guo founded the grassroots organization in Boston as a way to provide relief to the restaurant and healthcare industries — two of those hit hardest amid the coronavirus pandemic — and restore work and livelihoods to those on the frontline workforce.

She and local chefs Tracy Chang and Ken Oringer set up a fundraising page in mid-March and immediately begin delivering nutritious “Hero Meals” to sanitation crews, nurses, residents, lab technicians, and more at multiple Boston hospitals. They also deliver grocery care packages called “Hero Kits” to healthcare workers who are currently unable to shop themselves.

So far, the initiative has raised more than $210,000 and has already expanded to New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Pittsburgh. They have also partnered with CommonWealth Kitchen and World Central Kitchen and have cooked and delivered more than 1,500 meals across all participating cities. According to the website, for every $100 donated, you can send 10 meals to the COVID-19 frontline and restore three shift hours to the community, while $500 will send 50 meals and restore 13 shift hours.

To support Off Their Plate as well as those working with the organization, you can make a donation here.

Pizza vs. Pandemic

This collaboration between Slice Out Hunger, Pizza to the Polls, and Slice allows people to make tax-deductible donations online, which will be used to order food from local pizzerias via the Slice pizza app to be delivered to local hospitals, clinics, shelters, and/or care centers to their workers can get free hot meals.

As such, donations support small businesses across the country that are impacted and aid workers who are fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic. So far, the initiative has delivered more than 3,000 pizzas with the help of $180,000 raised by 3,400 donors in only ten days. All funds from donations used to purchase pizzas will go directly toward the businesses.

To support Pizza vs. Pandemic or nominate a care center to receive free pizza, you can make a donation or fill out a form here.

Uber

The ride-hailing company is giving away more than 300,000 meals to healthcare workers and first responders working to combat the coronavirus in the United States and Canada, in coordination with local, state, and provincial governments

“We know that the work of medical and crisis response teams can be tireless, and the hours long; we hope we can help in a small way,” Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats, said in a statement.

Interested officials and organizations can reach Uber at social-impact-support@uber.com.

Chain Restaurants

&pizza

The east coast pizza chain is giving away free pies to hospital workers who show identification in-stores. Those who are unable to leave their respective posts can text 200-0 #HERO to obtain a unique code to get a pie delivered to their post instead.

“People just don’t have the choice in this situation,” said &pizza’s CEO and co-founder Michael Lastoria in a statement to the New York Times. “If people don’t have the choice, let’s do the right thing.”

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain is offering free dozens of original glazed donuts to all healthcare workers each Monday through May 11. In order to redeem the offer and receive up to 5 dozen donuts, those who qualify can go to any Krispy Kreme drive-thru and show their employer badge, including anyone who works at a hospital, as well as physicians, nurses, surgeons, psychologists, dentists, optometrists, pharmacists and their staff.

“Hey healthcare pros! You all are incredible. As a sweet #THANKYOU for all you’re doing, we’ve got FREE dozens for you on #Mondays from #NationalDoctorsDay 3/30 through #NationalNursesWeek 5/11,” the company announced on Instagram.

“Like everyone in these times, we’re anxious. We’re concerned. We’re also all in this together,” they added in a press release. “Thank you, healthcare workers and everyone supporting them, including our Krispy Kremers, who make a personal commitment every day to share joy. We are grateful for the opportunity to enable the sharing of joy and look forward to seeing millions of smiles!

Melt Shop

The grilled cheese chain announced that they are offering free melts for medical professionals on the frontlines in New York City, Long Island, and Staten Island. They just need to show their hospital ID in order to qualify. In addition, you can nominate any hospital or medical facility to receive free food from Melt Shop by emailing holler@meltshop.com.

“Our team is doing everything we can to help those impacted by the recent COVID-19 outbreak,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We feel we have a responsibility to our team and community to continue to provide people with fair wages and access to hot, comforting food during this most challenging of times.”

Paris Baguette

The bakery café chain is now offering free coffee to all hospital workers and first responders in New York City. In order to redeem the deal, those who qualify can come in uniform or show a valid form of ID at any of Paris Baguette’s Manhattan locations.

“We have a responsibility to serve our communities and those that are working selflessly at the frontline of the pandemic by remaining open for delivery, pick-up and grab-and-go options,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette, in a statement to PEOPLE. “We will continue to safely serve our fresh foods and a wide variety of signature cakes and pastries, sandwiches and salads, seasonal beverages, and more, for the people in our communities who need it.”

Pressed Juicery

The cold-pressed juice chain committed to providing “no less than 15,000 juices and shots” to those on the front lines including healthcare professionals at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles & Orange County, Los Angeles Food Bank, and Fresno Unified School District. They’re also allowing people to nominate additional organizations to receive drinks by emailing community@pressedjuicery.com.

“We’re so grateful for our hospital workers, healthcare providers and those leading meal distribution within our community,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We recognize this is a time that businesses need to support organizations on the front lines and those impacted by this crisis,” Pressed Juicery CEO Pawan Kalra added in a statement.

Starbucks

The coffee giant announced that it will offer free coffee to customers who identify themselves as “front-line responders to the COVID-19 outbreak” through May 3, 2020. In addition, the Starbucks Foundation will donate $500,000 to support healthcare workers, and the money will be split evenly between Operation Gratitude and Direct Relief.

“Starbucks continues to act based on three simple principles: ensuring the health and well-being of our partners and customers, supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain and mitigate this virus, and showing up as a responsible member of the 32,000 communities in which we are the Third Place,” Starbucks CEO and President Kevin Johnson wrote in a statement. “It is the responsibility of every business to care for its employees during this time of uncertainty, shared sacrifice, and common cause.”

Sweetgreen

The salad chain is offering free Sweetgreen for hospital workers and medical personnel during this critical time. They’ve dedicated their Outpost operations and teams to support those on the front lines by delivering free, fresh salads and bowls to hospitals in the cities they serve.

“We’re so grateful for the hospital workers + medical personnel who are putting others before themselves during this critical time,” wrote the company in a statement. “We’re already at work implementing Outposts for a few hospitals, and will continue to set them up as requests come in. We’d love your help in spreading the word (see here) – share with your friends, family, neighbors or anyone who you think might be able to help us, help more people.”

Taco Bell

The Mexican food brand announced its plan to feed “heroes” around the country by transforming their U.S. Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries that will deliver food to those in essential roles including healthcare workers, ambulance drivers, teachers, grocery store employees, and more.

“There’s a distinct group of brave people – from healthcare workers, to teachers, to grocery store employees – who are making sure the world keeps running, and we need to make sure we all do our part to take care of them. Around the world, our franchisees have committed to feeding these special individuals, and in the U.S., many of our franchisees have quickly mobilized to do the same,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement. “We are working with our franchisees on a solution for this where possible, and we want to make sure this group knows how much we appreciate everything they’re doing.”

Tropical Smoothie Café

The fast-casual smoothie chain committed to donating 100,000 smoothies nationwide to healthcare workers and first responders as part of their #InItTogether campaign. To reach that goal, each café has been challenged to donate at least 100 smoothies to those on the frontlines. Many franchisees have already donated that amount six times over, resulting in the donation of approximately 20,000 smoothies across over 20 states so far.

“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, in a press release. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time.”

Waffle House

The restaurant company has partnered with PruittHealth in Atlanta, Georgia to provide meals for those working overtime. They repurposed their food truck that was built for Hurricane Katrina relief efforts to feed frontline hospital workers, which gives Waffle House employees an opportunity to work by supporting those working amidst the pandemic.

Call your local Waffle House today if you want to reward your team, your business or your neighborhood with a Waffle House catering job.

Organizations Feeding the Community at Large

Citymeals on Wheels

New York City’s designated emergency responder for seniors is working overtime to ensure that older New Yorkers — who can’t leave their homes and are unable to cook for themselves — have nourishing food during the coronavirus public health crisis. According to a press release, the organization is now serving an additional 22,000 older people who usually get their meals from local senior centers. As of Tuesday, March 23, Citymeals has delivered 150,000 emergency meals across the five boroughs, however they are currently preparing 300,000 emergency meals to meet growing demand.

“To address this unprecedented challenge, Citymeals has doubled its warehouse staff and is relying on hundreds of volunteers to pack boxes and bags for delivery across the city,” they said. “We continue to take every precaution with staff and volunteers to ensure best hygiene practices, as established by Centers for Disease Control, are followed including social distancing. Our Friendly Visiting program, which connects volunteers with their isolated older neighbors, moved to telephone contact many weeks ago to reduce the chance of possible transmission of the virus.”

If you’re looking to support Citymeals’ emergency response, you can donate online. 100% of all public contributions will go toward the preparation and delivery of meals.

Feeding America

The hunger-relief organization is the nation’s largest of its kind with a network of 200 member food banks across the country. In order to support those suffering amid coronavirus concerns, Feeding America established the COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks and communities impacted by the pandemic throughout the U.S. The $2.65 million fund will grant food banks the ability to best serve the most vulnerable members of the community.

To support the organization and help them continue to do good work, Feeding America launched national fundraising efforts in addition to building an inventory of emergency food boxes and distributing them to member banks in the U.S., according to a press release. Feeding America is also working with government leaders to “ensure the emergency response includes strong supports in food, funds, and flexibility for federal nutrition programs.”

To learn more and support efforts at the national level, visit feedingamerica.org. To support your community or affected communities directly, you can use the Feeding America food bank locator.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.