There's Now Golden Girls Cereal — Here's Where to Buy It

Add a little sass and wisdom to your breakfast!

You can now buy The Golden Girls-themed cereal. The blue, multigrain loops called FunkO’s are sold at Target stores and in a few select online locations, including ToyWiz.com and Mercari.com.

The box depicts the iconic sitcom’s four central characters — Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose — in an anime-style illustration and boasts a collectible figurine inside. The manufacturer of the cereal, Funko, also makes the toy.

RELATED: Happy Anniversary, Golden Girls! A Guide to Living the Golden Life

The Golden Girls Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

One the back of the box, underneath a kid-friendly maze, Funko wrote a sweet note to fans of TV and nostalgia: “Hey Kids, remember what it was like to sit in front of the TV on Saturday morning and watch cartoons while eating your favorite cereal?! Well, Funko does! So we’re bringing back Saturday morning to kids of all ages with our new sugar toasted FunkO’s! And remember, always have Fun!”

RELATED: Charlotte Rae, Mrs. Garrett on Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, Dies at 92 After Cancer Battle

The Golden Girls

RELATED: Get a First Look Inside the New Golden Girls Café

According to Delish.com, shoppers have found boxes in both the toy and cereal aisle at Target stores, so if you’re looking for one IRL, keep your eyes peeled.

Not a fan of breakfast? There’s also a Golden Girls hot sauce and cookbook for sale. And of course, when you’re not hungry, you can also join the gang with a binge session on Hulu.