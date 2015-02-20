These recipes using freshly fallen snow are just for adults — make margaritas, adult slushies and more boozy snow day treats

Winter seems to be hitting particularly hard this year — temperatures are at record lows across the country and people are throwing around terms like “polar vortex” and “arctic blast” like they’re normal.

Between digging out cars, shoveling sidewalks, and covering every inch of exposed skin before venturing outdoors, it feels like spring may never come.

But there is a bright spot to all the snow, and it comes in the form of an adult beverage. On the next snow day, let’s not focus on the freezing, logistical nightmare it presents. Let’s pull out our biggest bowls and revel in the many boozy treats to be made from the cold, fluffy flakes that fall from the sky.

It’s the least winter can do for us.

Cherry Vodka Snow Cone

(Serves 4)

For an adult take on a childhood classic, start by preparing the snow cone syrup. In a saucepan, stir 1 cup of water with 1 cup of sugar and boil until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. As the mixture cools, add in a packet of cherry Kool-Aid mix to taste. Fill each glass with freshly fallen snow and add 1 ounce of chilled vodka, then coat completely with the cooled snow cone syrup. Have fun experimenting with different flavors or fresh juices.

Beer or Hard Cider Slushie

(Serves 1)

This one is as simple as slowly pouring your favorite chilled beer or hard cider to a mug of hard-packed snow. (If the snow isn’t densely packed, it will melt quickly, resulting in an ice cold, watered-down brew.) Gently mix to combine.

Frozen Margarita

(Serves 4)

Combine 5 oz. tequila, 2½ oz. triple sec, ⅔ cup fresh lime juice, and ½ cup simple syrup. Place the mixture in the freezer while waiting for fresh snow to collect in a bowl outside. Pack the snow into a glass, drizzle the chilled mixture over top and stir to combine. Leave off the salt — it will do the same number on your drink that it does on the sidewalks.

Spiked Snow Cream

(Serves 6-8)