Wheaties Surprises Lifelong Fan with Personalized Cereal Box to Celebrate His 100th Birthday

A man from Marion, Iowa was gifted the ultimate present for his 100th birthday this month: his face on the front of a Wheaties box!

Clarence Frett has been a longtime consumer of the General Mills cereal, pouring himself a bowl for breakfast every morning for the past 67 years — a habit he picked up while serving with the U.S. Coast Guard during World War

"I dump a bowl of Wheaties and put a little sugar in it and put a little milk in it," he told KCRG in December. "That's my breakfast. I don't eat much more than that."

Throughout that time, Frett's no doubt seen a collection of prominent athletes on Wheaties' boxes, a tradition the brand's been doing since 1934 (Michael Jordan holds the record for most depictions, with a total of 18 times).

So it was only natural for Frett's daughter Renee to reach out to Wheaties to see if they might consider putting her dad's face on a box. "Why not shoot for the moon?" Renee recalled of her Wheaties request.

It wound up being a match made in heaven, as the cereal is also celebrating its 100 birthday.

"Clarence is turning 100. Wheaties is 100, too, so when his daughter reached out asking us if we could put her dad's face on a Wheaties box, we knew we had to make this special birthday wish come true," General Mills wrote on Instagram, Wednesday.

Along with their words came an array of snapshots of Frett's reaction to the sweet gesture, each more joyful than the last.

According to General Mills' post, Renee said her dad "smiled a lot when he opened the box and said 'I can't believe it!' "

"The next thing out of his mouth was 'I can't wait to show your mother,' " she said.

"I was really surprised," Frett recalled to KCRG. "I'm going to have a lot of fun with it that's for sure."

Clarence Frett Wheaties box Credit: General Mills/Instagram

Frett can now say he's joined the ranks of sports stars Hank Aaron, Tiger Woods, and Dale Earnhardt in gracing the iconic cereal box.

The centenarian said he attributes his youthful demeanor not only to his daily serving of Wheaties, but also to all of the friends he met while running his old-fashioned barbershop in Iowa until he was 88.