Valentine's Day 2022: Cookies, Chocolate, and the Extravagant Meals the Stars Ate to Celebrate
Wondering what the celebrities ate this Valentine's Day? PEOPLE has you covered
Cardi B
Everything that Cardi B does is full out, so why would Valentine's Day be any different? The Grammy winner shared videos and photos all day long of her V-Day festivities with husband Offset, many of which included plates of delicious food. One table covered in rose petals included plates of exotic fruits, bacon strips, biscuits and more.
Jimmy Kimmel
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and his wife Molly McNearney celebrated V-Day with a heart-shaped pizza. "Happy Valentine's Day to my two great loves," he wrote on Instagram. "@mmcnearney and pizza."
Khloé Kardashian
The Kardashian family actively posted their Valentine's treats and the Khloé was no different. The Good American founder shared a photo of a pile of sweet heart-shaped treats, each decorated with "Happy Valentine," "Love you" and other lovey-dovey phrases.
Bobby Flay
Food seems to be the love language for many people, and that's even more likely when dating a Food Network star! Flay cooked seafood paella for his girlfriend, writer Christina Pérez — which she showed off on Instagram, dubbing the dish "my fav." In December, Flay told PEOPLE that Pérez was having an impact on him in the kitchen. Specifically, a friend of the couple told PEOPLE that Pérez is especially fond of Flay's paella recipe, "It reminds her of her family," the insider explained.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's family had one more to love this Valentine's Day thanks to the recent birth of their son, Wolf. And to celebrate both Monday's holiday and their new addition, the parents-of-two were gifted a Valentine's Day-themed gingerbread house, decorated with heart-shaped candies and four gingerbread people — one for Kylie, Travis, Wolf, and big sis Stormi. "Happy Valentine's Day," a sign on the house read, according to a picture shared to the makeup mogul's Instagram Story.
Kourtney Kardashian
Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian had a busy Valentine's Day! According to her social media posts, the mother of three's Monday began with heart-shaped waffles and ended with a Valentine's Day-themed dance with 7-year-old son Reign Aston (plus lots of roses in-between from fiancé Travis Barker).
Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera
West Side Story costars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day with a visit to Italian restaurant Mr. White's in London's Leicester Square. There, the two dined on gnocchi bolognese, which Zegler said they "only look for" on the menu "when we go out." Rivera even fed Zegler a bite. "Saucy," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy love day from me n mine."
Rachael Ray
The TV chef gave followers some date night inspo with Instagram posts about her romantic menu. With a picture of an intricate charcuterie board, Ray wrote about what she and hubsand, John Cusimano, ate for Valentine's Day. According to the post, the couple enjoy crab stuffed mushrooms with béchemal and gruyere, chicken liver spread with toast and an assortment of cheese, pâté, caviar, chips and crème fraîche.
Alex Drummond Scott
Alex Drummond Scott, eldest daughter of Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, celebrated her first Valentine's Day as a married woman with a hearty meal in Dallas, Texas! Alex and husband Mauricio Scott enjoyed clam chowder, oysters, steak frites and a cheeseburger.
Christina Hendricks
The trick to a delicious V-Day meal? Love (and an Ina Garten recipe)! Good Girls star Christina Hendricks shared a pretty picture of a chicken pot pie soup decorated with hearts. "I made Valentines's Soup! #inagartenrecipe #chickenpotpiesoup @inagarten," the actress wrote.
Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP keeps her candy choices classic for Valentine's Day, according to her Instagram post. The star of And Just Like That... snapped a picture of a shopping basket full of M&Ms, Reese's peanut butter hearts, Russell Stover chocolate-covered marshmallows and several Old Spice products. In the caption she wrote, "Some items are gifts. Happy Valentines Day. Sending a basket of 💕 💜 X, SJ"
Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin snapped some pics of sushi, steak and lobster during her Valentine's Day double-date dinner with her cousin. The foursome dined at The River Palm Terrace in Edgewater, New Jersey.