Valentine's Day 2022: Cookies, Chocolate, and the Extravagant Meals the Stars Ate to Celebrate

Food seems to be the love language for many people, and that's even more likely when dating a Food Network star! Flay cooked seafood paella for his girlfriend, writer Christina Pérez — which she showed off on Instagram, dubbing the dish "my fav." In December, Flay told PEOPLE that Pérez was having an impact on him in the kitchen. Specifically, a friend of the couple told PEOPLE that Pérez is especially fond of Flay's paella recipe, "It reminds her of her family," the insider explained.