Air Fryers: What They Are and How They Work

The air fryer is a newer gadget, but one that's quickly gaining popularity. It has become a kitchen staple for many thanks to its ability to cook food fast without the high amount of oil that traditional frying requires.

Even celebrities have hopped aboard the air fryer train: Musician Marshmello partnered with Crux to create an air fryer collection and Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line, Beautiful Kitchenware, includes the sleek appliance in a number of colorways. (The actress even shared her crispy buffalo cauliflower air fryer recipe with PEOPLE!)

But what is an air fryer, exactly? And why are home chefs and celebrities alike clamoring for it? Here's everything to know about air fryers — and why you'll want to make space for one on your countertop.

What Is an Air Fryer?

An air fryer is essentially a tricked-out convection oven you can place on your countertop. Air fryers work to replicate deep frying, but instead of immersing your food in oil, they use hot air.

Compared to a traditional kitchen range (and even other types of convection ovens), air fryers are smaller, speedier, and simpler, says Lynda Musante, senior product manager at Hamilton Beach Brands.

"Kitchen ovens can take 15 to 20 minutes of preheating to reach the high temperatures required for air frying, as most foods air fry between 400 degrees Fahrenheit and 450 degrees Fahrenheit," she explains. "Cooking cycle lengths for air fryers are shorter versus kitchen ovens, as the cooking space is smaller. Plus, the fan speed on air fryers is faster for circulating heated air around the food."

How Does an Air Fryer Work?

Deep frying food requires copious amounts of oil — after all, you need enough to completely submerge your chicken, potatoes, or whatever it is you're cooking. Air fryers skip these fatty oils, instead relying on a fan to quickly circulate hot air. This fast-moving air blows all around your food to make it crispy as if you'd deep-fried it. The result isn't just a faster dinner, but often a healthier meal as well.

"Air fryers require little to no oil in the cooking process," Musante adds. "Usually, a spritz or two of healthy oil will help the surface of fresh foods to brown or crisp up. Most processed/prepared foods include enough oil for browning and crisping, so adding oil usually isn't necessary."

What Can You Cook in an Air Fryer?

From roasted veggies to meatballs, Musante says most of the same recipes you would make in a regular household oven can be made in an air fryer. Essentially, if there's no drippy batter involved, you can air fry it. A few of PEOPLE's favorite air fryer recipes include:

However, Musante cautions that when you first start cooking with an air fryer, it might take you a few attempts to be comfortable with the appliance. "There is a learning curve to understanding the time and temperatures needed to air fry foods," she explains. "An air fryer is easy to use for adults and teens once you've figured out what works best for your foods. … An easy tip is to be sure to watch the end of the cooking cycle to achieve your preferred level of crispness."

How Much Does an Air Fryer Cost?

A simple basket-style, stand-alone air fryer can go for less than $40, Musante says. Air fryer toaster ovens can cost up to $300. In the end, what you'll pay depends on a few factors.

Type

Musante says there are three main types of air fryers: stand-alone basket-style air fryers, oven-door air fryers, and countertop air fryer toaster ovens.

Stand-alone basket-style air fryers cook food inside a drawer-like compartment. This style is often the most affordable, especially if it has manual (instead of digital) controls.

cook food inside a drawer-like compartment. This style is often the most affordable, especially if it has manual (instead of digital) controls. Oven-door air fryers have a door similar to a typical oven. Musante says these usually only heat your food from above, so items that need a source of heat from below (like a casserole or homemade pizza) might not cook as well.

have a door similar to a typical oven. Musante says these usually only heat your food from above, so items that need a source of heat from below (like a casserole or homemade pizza) might not cook as well. Countertop air fryer toaster ovens are convection ovens that include an air frying function as well as capabilities such as broiling, toasting and baking.

Controls

Each type of air fryer can have one of two control systems: manual or digital. Manually controlled air fryers have knobs to set the cook time and temperature. These cost less than digitally controlled air fryers, which have multiple cooking modes and presets for popular foods (for example, Musante says, a preset for French fries).

Capacity

Air fryers typically have a smaller cooking capacity, but some are able to hold more food than others. Musante says that cooking capacity is one of the most important components to consider when shopping for an air fryer.

"How many portions are you regularly going to cook?" she asks. "If your air fryer is too small, you'll have to cook multiple batches, which can add time and means the first batch cooked is cooling off while the next batch is cooking. Larger units can always cook smaller quantities of food."

Power

A high-wattage air fryer will cook food faster than a lower-powered model, Musante shares. She recommends choosing your preferred model with the highest wattage.

Quality

As with anything (kitchen appliance or otherwise), the quality of your air fryer affects what you pay. While there are many cheap air fryers available, Musante recommends purchasing a model from a known brand. Not only should the air fryer be of higher quality, but the company can help if you run into any issues with the product.