Wendy's Promises to Replace Customers' Fries If They Aren't Hot and Crispy with New Guarantee

Wendy's is promising to replace orders of its new and improved fries if customers find they aren't as hot and crispy as promised

Wendy's has faith in its fries — and they're so confident, the chain is putting them to the test with a new policy.

In a press release Wednesday, the fast-food restaurant debuted their reinvented Hot & Crispy Fries, a new take on the classic menu item made with "real potatoes for improved heat protection and crispiness."

The new fries come with their own special guarantee, with Wendy's promising to replace customers' fries if they aren't hot and crispy as promised, "no questions asked."

"The Hot & Crispy Guarantee is Wendy's way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement. "We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors."

He added, "That's why we're committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order – if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked. This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time."

To replace any disappointing orders, customers just have to bring the fries back to a Wendy's restaurant for a fresh order.

"At Wendy's, we are always looking for new ways to innovate our menu where we see the competition lacking," John Li, Wendy's vice president of culinary innovation, said in the news release. "As a fry fanatic, it's not okay for fries to be just okay – so I set out with our culinary team on the pursuit of the perfect fry that would disrupt the category."

To perfect their new recipe, Wendy's tested out 20 different cuts of potato and used updated equipment, the company said.

According to CNN, the company spent four years formulating their new fries, which include more potato skin, but otherwise appear similar to the previous menu offering. Wendy's last tweaked their fries formula in 2010, when the chain upped their french fries with sea salt and a "skin-on" cut, per the outlet.