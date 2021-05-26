Wendy's and Pringles Have Joined Forces to Create Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips
The heat-packed chips are hitting grocery store shelves across America and will be available for a limited time only
Pringles is joining the chicken sandwich wars.
The chip company teamed up with Wendy's to launch a new flavor based on a popular item from the fast food chain's menu: the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Pringles are said to use the same signature spice blend you'll find on the actual sandwich, creating a chip that tastes like fried chicken.
The limited-edition chips will be available on grocery store shelves while supplies last, and each canister will come with a code on the seal that can be redeemed for a free chicken sandwich at Wendy's.
RELATED: Popeyes Introduces a Crispy Cajun Flounder Sandwich After Success of Their Chicken Sandwich
"Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy's iconic chicken sandwich." Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a statement. "Wendy's fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful Spicy Chicken Sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste-buds until their next restaurant visit."
This isn't the first time Pringles has teamed up with Wendy's on a limited-edition flavor. In June 2020, the pair collaborated on Baconator-flavored Pringles, combining flavors of beef patties, American cheese, bacon, ketchup and mayo into a potato chip.
If this flavor is anything like the last collaboration, it might just be good enough to try. PEOPLE's food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone taste tested the Baconator Pringles when they were released, and agreed they tasted exactly like the burger.
Junk food review Instagram account @candyhunting also agreed, doing a side-by-side taste test of the Baconator Pringles with the Baconator burger, writing: "The flavor of the Pringles touches on each component of the Baconator. The ketchup, cheese, burger, and bacon are all present here. The only complaint from @candyhunting was that the bacon flavor tasted slightly burnt," but she said otherwise it's a "slam dunk."