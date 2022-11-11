Lifestyle Food Wendy's Is Releasing a New Limited-Edition Peppermint Frosty to Celebrate the Holidays It's Wendy's first-ever holiday Frosty and only the third Frosty flavor ever introduced by the fast food giant in the past 16 years By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 11, 2022 12:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Wendy's 'Tis the season to be Frosty! This week, Wendy's announced they're getting into the holiday spirit with their newest limited-edition Frosty flavor — peppermint! Hitting menus at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 15, the tasty winter treat is filled with bold, peppermint flavors in every bite. They'll be available to purchase at the chain's stores and on the mobile app. "Now who said you can't eat a candy cane with a spoon?" the brand said in a release. The Peppermint Frosty is Wendy's first-ever holiday Frosty and only the third Frosty flavor ever introduced by the fast food giant in the past 16 years. Wendy's Finally Adds a Strawberry Frosty to Their Menu, Replacing Vanilla for a Limited Time Chocolate, of course, is the beloved baseline — first introduced in 1969 when Wendy's opened its doors (it's one of the five original menu offerings, alongside the company's hamburgers, chili, fries and soft drinks). It's remained a staple still, and will be continue to be available in addition to the Peppermint Frosty. In August 2006, a vanilla flavor was added after repeated customer requests. A Strawberry Flavor temporarily replaced vanilla this summer. Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal Is Coming to Grocery Store Shelves This December John Shearer/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Frosty fans, meanwhile, can treat themselves to 365 days of free Jr. Frosty treats in 2023 with the purchase of a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag, for just $2 at participating locations, via the mobile app or in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA) website. Per a release, proceeds from the sale of Frosty Key Tags support Wendy's "commitment to finding safe, loving and permanent homes for children in foster care by partnering with the DTFA."