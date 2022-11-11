Wendy's Is Releasing a New Limited-Edition Peppermint Frosty to Celebrate the Holidays

'Tis the season to be Frosty!

This week, Wendy's announced they're getting into the holiday spirit with their newest limited-edition Frosty flavor — peppermint!

Hitting menus at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 15, the tasty winter treat is filled with bold, peppermint flavors in every bite. They'll be available to purchase at the chain's stores and on the mobile app.

"Now who said you can't eat a candy cane with a spoon?" the brand said in a release.

The Peppermint Frosty is Wendy's first-ever holiday Frosty and only the third Frosty flavor ever introduced by the fast food giant in the past 16 years.

Chocolate, of course, is the beloved baseline — first introduced in 1969 when Wendy's opened its doors (it's one of the five original menu offerings, alongside the company's hamburgers, chili, fries and soft drinks). It's remained a staple still, and will be continue to be available in addition to the Peppermint Frosty.

In August 2006, a vanilla flavor was added after repeated customer requests. A Strawberry Flavor temporarily replaced vanilla this summer.

Frosty fans, meanwhile, can treat themselves to 365 days of free Jr. Frosty treats in 2023 with the purchase of a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag, for just $2 at participating locations, via the mobile app or in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA) website.

Per a release, proceeds from the sale of Frosty Key Tags support Wendy's "commitment to finding safe, loving and permanent homes for children in foster care by partnering with the DTFA."