Wendy's Is Giving Out a Free Jr. Frosty With Any Drive-Thru Purchase for a Limited Time

Wendy’s knows that it’s the little things in life that can make all the difference. And in an effort to keep us all in high spirits, they’re adding free Jr. Frosty’s to every drive-thru order for a limited time — all you need to do is let them know whether you prefer vanilla or chocolate.

The burger restaurant chain closed down all of its dining rooms in mid-March to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic, but for now, they are remaining open for business and ready to serve via take-out, drive-thru, and delivery service. All possible traffic — including from third-party delivery providers — is being redirected to the drive-thru, where possible.

“This added measure has been put in place to promote the health and safety of our crew and customers,” a representative for Wendy’s tells PEOPLE. “Our restaurant teams are making sure every customer gets their favorite Wendy’s items while maintaining high standards of service, quality and cleanliness.”

The chain has also waived delivery fees on both Grubhub and Postmates so customers can get their favorite menu items delivered to their homes. The offer is valid on Wendy’s orders of $10 or more through April 6.

If you choose to order via Wendy’s app, you can great offers like a free Breakfast Baconators, Dave’s Singles, or Kids’ Meals, depending on what and how you order.

In a statement on March 16, Wendy’s CEO and President Todd Penegor explained what precautions the burger chain is taking during this uncertain period of time. “As a Company, we will adopt these practices in our owned operations and strongly urge our franchise locations to do the same, which many are already doing,” he said.

“We also recognize that governments in some locations are requiring more strict measures, and as a System, we will of course adhere to those restrictions as well. We will continue to evaluate the landscape, understanding it’s changing rapidly, and will adapt as needed.”

Wendy’s isn’t the only chain implementing precautionary measures amid coronavirus concerns. Most major fast-food chains like Chipotle, KFC, and Burger King have transitioned to drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery models only — especially as more cities shut down restaurants and bars across the United States in an attempt to slow the spread of the rate of infection. Many of them are also offering free delivery or fun deals through at least the rest of March.

As of March 25, there have been at least 59,502 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 804 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times. The majority of the cases are in New York, New Jersey, Washington state, and California.

The CDC says the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing, and staying home at signs of illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.