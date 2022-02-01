Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries All February Long

Now through Feb. 27, restaurant-goers can score a free medium fry with any purchase via the Wendy's mobile app

Every day is Fri-day at Wendy's this month!

The fast food giant is giving away free medium orders of it's new Hot & Crispy fries all month long, one of its many ongoing food promotions.

Now through Feb. 27, restaurant-goers can score a free medium fry with any purchase via the Wendy's mobile app. That offer refreshes weekly, meaning once a week, complimentary fries are there for the taking.

That's different than Wendy's crushable Fry-day Freebie in-app offers, which offer free food every Friday with the purchase of a medium fry. February's giveaways include:

Feb. 4 (via mobile order only): Free Classic Chicken Sandwich with medium fry purchase

: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium fry purchase Feb. 18: 150 Bonus Points with large fry purchase (150 points unlocks a free small frosty in Wendy's Rewards store)

150 Bonus Points with large fry purchase (150 points unlocks a free small frosty in Wendy's Rewards store) Feb. 25: Free 6 pc. Spicy or Crispy Nuggs with medium fry purchase

The chain is also giving away free orders of 10-piece Spice Nuggs with any purchase made in their app between Feb. 2 and Feb. 6.

Oh, and on top of all of this, Wendy's has a breakfast beverage deal that nobody will want to sleep on. Through Feb. 20, purchase any Wendy's breakfast sandwich in store or on the app and choose any drink off the menu for free — from Frosty-ccinos to Dave's craft lemonades to soft drinks and everything in between.

wendys.jpg David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty

Wendy's debuted their reinvented hot and crispy fries in mid-September, marking only the second time the company has made changes to their recipe since the restaurant debuted in 1969.

Made with "real potatoes for improved heat protection and crispiness," the fries are battered and fried in a formula that Wendy's says guaranteed them to be "hot and crispy" every time.

"The Hot & Crispy Guarantee is Wendy's way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement. "We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors."

He added, "That's why we're committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order – if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked. This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time."