Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets at the Drive-Thru on Friday

First Taco Bell blessed us with free Doritos Locos Tacos to bring a little joy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now Wendy’s is the next fast food chain to offer free food — but instead of tacos, they’re giving away free nuggets.

Wendy’s announced the “GroupNug” promotion on Monday. Participating restaurants across the U.S. will be giving away free crispy or spicy four-piece chicken nugget orders to every car that visits the drive-thru on Friday, April 24. While everyone wishes that we could group hug right now, Wendy’s says the next best thing is a “GroupNug.”

“Wendy’s restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy’s most important values – Do the Right Thing – by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. “These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy’s and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country.”

The “GroupNug” promotion is the latest initiative from Wendy’s during the COVID-19 crisis. Wendy’s franchises around the world have delivered thousands of meals to frontline workers at hospitals, essential workers at grocery stores, professionals at testing facilities and numerous others.

The chain is also switching things up on social media. Wendy’s twitter account is known for savage responses, but is shifting from “social roasts to fan toasts” to honor people who have been working hard and those who need extra positivity right now.

Twitter user @gorjess314 tweeted at Wendy’s, “Wendy only thing that makes me smile every morning before work is your bomb ass breakfast.. testing for covid19 is hard but with you my days a brighter.” The fast food chain replied, “Glad we can help even a little. Thank you. for everything that you do, and for helping keep us all safe. So much love for you.”