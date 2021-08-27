Wendy's Promises Hotter and Crispier Fries with a New Fry Formula

To accommodate more customers who are taking their meals to-go, the fast-food chain is changing its recipe for the first time in over a decade

Wendy's is turning up the heat!

The fast-food chain has changed its french fry formula and cooking process as an increased number of consumers have been taking their meal to-go amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're going to notice a difference as soon as they taste it," Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNN Business on Thursday. "The proof will be in the tasting."

The new formula will be available at stores nationwide by mid-September.

Wendy's Co. french fries Wendy's Co. french fries | Credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty

Explaining the new changes to the Wendy's fry, Kane told the outlet, "What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor."

Their new batter system and using shorter fry baskets have enabled the tasty potato side dish to "maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

The shorter fry baskets, "enable us to make sure that we fry the fries correctly each and every time," Kane told CNN, adding that the company tried 20 different designs as they tried to be "fairly consistent in shape and size where we've been historically."

Wendy's Co. french fries Wendy's Co. french fries | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

The Wendy's president seemingly threw shade on their fast-food competitors by telling the outlet they hope their revamped fries will "put an end to disappointing and inconsistent fry experiences that other places still serve."