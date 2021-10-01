From nuggets to burgers to chicken sandwiches and more, Wendy's customers buying their new Hot & Crispy Fries will be rewarded with a "Fry-day Freebie"

Wendy's Is Celebrating Its New Hot & Crispy Fries with Freebies Every Friday in October

Wendy's customers will have a lot of reasons to celebrate this October.

Every Friday, the popular fast food chain is giving away a sea of free food — from nuggets to burgers to chicken sandwiches and more.

All is in honor of their new Hot & Crispy Fries, which launched mid-September.

Here's how it works. All customers who purchase a medium Hot & Crispy Fry will get a different "Fry-day Freebie." The offerings are as follows:

Fry-day, Oct. 1 : Free Dave's Single

: Free Dave's Single Fry-day, Oct. 8 : Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets Fry-day, Oct. 15 : Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger Fry-day, Oct. 22 : Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets Fry-day, Oct. 29: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich

Customers will have to use Wendy's official app to get the offer. Apply the offer to any mobile order, or scan the mobile offer at any Wendy's restaurant/drive-thru.

Wendy's is offering $0 delivery fee in-app every weekend in October, too.

Oh, and if hungry Wendy's-goers want freebies on other days of the week, all month long, anyone who buys the restaurant's new Hot & Crispy Fries will get a free Frosty (perfect for fry-dipping, as true Wendy's fans know)

wendys.jpg David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty

The new Hot & Crispy Fry offering is a major shift to Wendy's fry game (and only the second time the company shifted their recipe since their first chain in 1969).

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNN Business back in August. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

Adding to the taste? Shorter fry baskets that Kane said "enable us to make sure that we fry the fries correctly each and every time."