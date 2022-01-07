If you haven't downloaded the Wendy's app yet, now is the time

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Week in January and February — Plus More Freebie Deals

Wendy's is making sure hungry customers kick off 2022 on the right foot!

The fast food chain announced a slew of free food specials this month, starting with a continuation of their ongoing "fry-day" offers, which offers giveaways with purchase of a medium order of Wendy's new hot and crispy fries.

On Jan. 7 you can get a free spicy chicken sandwich; on Jan. 14 a mobile order will get you free 10-piece crispy or spicy nuggets; Jan. 21 means 200 Wendy's Rewards Bonus Points with purchase of any lunch or dinner premium combo; and Jan. 28 brings a free medium Frosty.

But that's just the beginning. Now through Feb. 27, Wendy's is letting restaurant-goers score a free medium fry with any purchase any day, every week via the Wendy's mobile app. That offer refreshes weekly, meaning once a week, free fries are there for the taking.

Another special refreshing weekly on the app? Wendy's premium hamburgers are buy one, get one for $1 throughout the entire month of January.

And on top of all of this, Wendy's has a breakfast beverage deal that nobody will want to sleep on.

Starting Jan. 10 and through Feb. 20, purchase any Wendy's breakfast sandwich in store or on the app and choose any drink off the menu for free — from Frosty-ccinos to Dave's craft lemonades to soft drinks and everything in between.

Wendy's debuted their reinvented hot and crispy fries in mid-September, marking only the second time the company has made changes to their recipe since the restaurant debuted in 1969.

Made with "real potatoes for improved heat protection and crispiness," the fries are battered and fried in a formula that Wendy's says guaranteed them to be "hot and crispy" every time.

"The Hot & Crispy Guarantee is Wendy's way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement. "We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors."

He added, "That's why we're committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order – if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked. This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time."