Here's how to snag one (or two) for yourself

Wendy's Has a New Chicken Sandwich and They're Giving It Out for Free Through November 8

Wendy's may be giving Popeyes a run for their money!

This week, the fast-food giant announced that they were debuting their new Classic Chicken Sandwich — and are offering it to customers for free for a limited time.

The exciting promotion will run now through Nov. 8, according to press release. Eager customers can secure their free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any additional purchase at a Wendy's location or on the restaurant's mobile app.

"We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet," Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement. "The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy's via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches."

Participating customers are allowed one free sandwich per week during the promotion, meaning you can snag a total of two free Classic Chicken Sandwiches before Nov. 8.

The new menu item features crispy, all-white chicken breast, layered with mayo, a slice of tomato, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.

Wendy's is so sure their new Classic Chicken filet is that good that they are replacing all premium chicken fillets across their chicken sandwich lineup — including the Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and the new Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich — with the "new-and-improved Classic fillet."