You Can Get Unlimited Wendy's Frostys for the Rest of the Year for $2

Out of every restaurant rewards card, this one might take the cake—or, Frosty.

Wendy’s just announced that its bringing back the coveted Frosty Key Tag, which gets you a free junior Frosty—the fast-food chain’s beloved frozen treat—with any purchase for the remainder of 2020.

You can buy the tag at participating Wendy’s locations, through the Wendy’s app, or on DoorDash for a one-time purchase of $2 now through the end of the year.

Customers can also feel good about this tiny purchase knowing that 85% of the proceeds of each Frosty Tag benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which works to find permanent homes for children in foster care.

RELATED: Wendy’s Debuts Birthday Cake Frosty As Its First New Flavor Ever

The return of the Frosty Key Tag comes shortly after the announcement of the first new Frosty flavor in the history of Wendy’s: the Birthday Cake Frosty, which celebrates the chain’s 50th anniversary.

Oh, just rolling out free food for our 50th birthday nbd. pic.twitter.com/7EkNQLMLKA — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 11, 2019

The fast food chain is going all out for its milestone birthday. Aside from the new limited-edition Frosty Flavor, Wendy’s is also giving away free food.

On Nov. 11 Wendy’s tweeted a video and wrote, “Oh, just rolling out free food for our 50th birthday, nbd.” The short clip instructs customers to download the Wendy’s app to scan “sip & scan” icons on cups and bags and score free food.