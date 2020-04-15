Wendy's Frosty Cookie Sundae Is Back—and They're Giving Out Free Burgers This Week to Celebrate

Image zoom

Guess who’s back — back again? Wendy’s Frosty Cookie Sundae‘s back…tell a friend.

The tasty treat first appeared on the menu for a limited time in April 2019 and is a decadent twist on the fast-food chain‘s beloved signature dessert, the Frosty. It’s made with chocolate chunk cookie bites and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce drizzled on top for an added layer of richness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You can get the Frosty Cookie Sundae with either a vanilla or chocolate base — it just depends how chocolatey you want to go — and it will be available for about $1.99 at select locations, though prices and participation may vary.

“Consider this a one-up on the classic, beloved Frosty. Ice cold, creamy vanilla Frosty coupled with a delicious chocolate chunk cookie and topped off with rich Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, The Frosty Cookie Sundae is everything you crave: sweet, just decadent enough and something you can look forward to,” the company said in a press release for the new frosty last year.

RELATED: Here’s What Chain Restaurants Like McDonald’s, Domino’s, and Chipotle Are Doing Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom

The chain is also giving away a free Dave’s Single with any mobile order purchase through April 19. If you’re not familiar with the menu item, this burger is made with a quarter-pound of beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun. It’s named after the founder of Wendy’s, Dave Thomas, and according to the website, it’s made “just the way [he] intended.”

All you have to do to redeem the deal is go to the “Offers” section of the app and add any menu item to your cart as well as a Dave’s Single. The burger should then automatically be on the house.

WATCH: Learn How to Make the Perfect Pizza Pie While Staying at Home From This Pizza Expert

Wendy’s closed down all of its dining rooms in mid-March to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic, but for now, they are remaining open for business and ready to serve via take-out, delivery, and drive-thru service, where possible.

“This added measure has been put in place to promote the health and safety of our crew and customers,” a representative for Wendy’s told PEOPLE. “Our restaurant teams are making sure every customer gets their favorite Wendy’s items while maintaining high standards of service, quality and cleanliness.”

RELATED: These Organizations Are Feeding Healthcare Workers and First Responders Across the Country

In a statement on March 16, Wendy’s CEO and President Todd Penegor explained what precautions the burger chain is taking during this uncertain period of time. “As a Company, we will adopt these practices in our owned operations and strongly urge our franchise locations to do the same, which many are already doing,” he said.

“We also recognize that governments in some locations are requiring more strict measures, and as a System, we will of course adhere to those restrictions as well. We will continue to evaluate the landscape, understanding it’s changing rapidly, and will adapt as needed.”