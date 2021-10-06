Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal Is Coming to Grocery Store Shelves This December

Hitting grocery stores this December, Kellogg's Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal is designed to evoke the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty

Get ready to taste Wendy's iconic Frosty in a whole new way!

The iconic fast food chain has teamed up with cereal giant Kellogg's to transform its iconic beloved chocolate milkshake dessert into a new limited-edition breakfast cereal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hitting grocery stores this December, Kellogg's Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal features chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces that intermingle with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites.

Each spoonful is designed to evoke the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty. And each box includes a Wendy's app offer to score a free small Frosty or small Frosty-ccino (Wendy's cold brew coffee swirled with vanilla Frosty) with any Wendy's purchase.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wendy's Frosty Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Of course, hungry Wendy's customers don't have to wait until December to get their Frosty fix.

In honor of their new Hot & Crispy Fries, which launched mid-September, Wendy's is giving anyone who buys the side a free Frosty all October long (perfect for fry-dipping, as true Wendy's fans know).

That's one of the many giveaways the brand has going on this month. They're also hanging out a sea of free food — from nuggets to burgers to chicken sandwiches and more — every Friday.

Customers will have to use Wendy's official app to get the offers. Apply the offer to any mobile order, or scan the mobile offer at any Wendy's restaurant/drive-thru.

Wendy's Co. french fries Credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty

The new Hot & Crispy Fry offering is a major shift to Wendy's fry game (and only the second time the company shifted their recipe since their first chain in 1969).

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNN Business back in August. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

Adding to the taste? Shorter fry baskets that Kane said "enable us to make sure that we fry the fries correctly each and every time."