Wendy's Just Made Any Size French Fries $1 for a Limited Time

Next time you pull through a Wendy’s drive-thru, you can expect an extra special deal.

The fast food chain is making every day “FryDay” by offering any size French fries for only $1. The promotion starts on Monday but is only available for a limited time, which means you must hurry to indulge in a treat this good.

“When it comes to the price of fries, size truly doesn’t matter,” the company said while announcing the good news. “Small, medium, large, micro, gigantic. Okay, those last two aren’t real fry sizes, but if they were, they’d only cost $1.”

If you’re looking for something to pair with your fries (other than their famous Frosty), Wendy’s recently revealed a new burger — the S’Awesome Bacon Classic — which is a twist on the original bacon cheeseburger and features a smoky, tangy sauce.

Wendy’s has been generous with their offers, and most recently gave customers a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when they purchased another item through their mobile app in September. They also gave out free chicken tenders to celebrate National Chicken Tenders Day in July.

