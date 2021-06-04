Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Frosties Every Friday This Month — Here's How to Get One

Frosty Fridays are about to become a thing.

Wendy's announced that they would be giving away free Frosties every Friday in June. In order to take advantage of the deal, customers can place an order at the drive-thru or on the Wendy's mobile app and show the mobile offer.

Unlike other free offers, you don't have to spend a certain minimum get your free Frosty, but you do have to make a purchase. For those looking to sweeten up their mornings instead of having dessert, though, customers can also opt to redeem the offer for a free Frosty-ccino (a cold brew coffee made with vanilla or chocolate Frosty cream).

The Frosty-ccino can be paired with some of Wendy's new breakfast items such as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and of course some savory ones, like the Breakfast Baconato, Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant and Seasoned Potatoes.

If you're looking for another snack to pair your Frosty with, you could try out the new Wendy's and Pringles collaboration. The pair teamed up to launch a new chip flavor based on a popular item from Wendy's menu: the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Pringles are said to use the same signature spice blend you'll find on the actual sandwich, creating a chip that tastes like fried chicken. A PEOPLE staffer got a first taste of the chips and said it's uncanny how similar they taste to the real thing.