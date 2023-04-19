Wendy's Has Free Food Every Day for 3 Weeks While Mercury Is in Retrograde

Wendy's is helping the stars align for all your fast food cravings.

Starting Friday, the fast food chain is dishing out several deals for three weeks to help fans snap out of any funk while Mercury is in retrograde.

Available on the Wendy's app, the "Mercury Menu" kicks off Friday through Sunday with a BOGO $1 premium sandwich eligible with a purchase. The following week, from April 24 to April 30, hungry customers can snag a free crispy chicken sandwich, also with a purchase. Crunchy bites are the star of the show from May 1 to May 7. Six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets are free when bought with another menu item. To close out the three weeks of sweet deals, Wendy's is offering any size fries with a purchase from May 8 through May 14.

Mercury retrograde is when planet Mercury appears to reverse direction. Followers of astrology believe the phenomenon, which happens multiple times a year, can lead to erratic activity and misfortune.

Wendy's

In January, Wendy's announced the long-awaited return of the vanilla Frosty after the decades-old treat was temporarily replaced by the peppermint Frosty in November. The mint flavor was Wendy's first-ever holiday Frosty and only the third Frosty flavor ever introduced by the fast food giant in the past 16 years.

In June, Wendy's dropped the second new Frosty flavor introduced by the company: strawberry. The fruity flavor also temporarily replaced the vanilla mainstay for its summer run.

While the chocolate flavor was first introduced in 1969, vanilla was permanently added to the menu in 2006 after repeated customer requests.

Courtesy Wendy's

The only other new Frosty flavor Wendy's has introduced was in 2019. The company offered a birthday cake Frosty in honor of Wendy's 50th anniversary.

In March, Wendy's dropped a grilled chicken ranch wrap. The new menu item is made of chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The spring menu also includes blueberry pomegranate lemonade and grilled chicken cobb salad.