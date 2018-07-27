Winner, winner, free chicken dinner!

Wendy’s will be giving out free chicken tenders on Friday to celebrate National Chicken Tenders Day. While supplies last, customers can stop by any Wendy’s location to pick up two chicken tenders for free—but only if you know the secret password.

The fast food chain’s Twitter account announced on Friday morning the special phrase you need to score your free meal: “Winner, winner chicken tender.”

In 2017, Wendy’s invested $30 million in changes to their chicken to improve the quality and happiness of their customers. The company decided to switch to use smaller birds across all U.S. Wendy’s restaurants after finding this change would benefit the customers and the taste.

Want your 2-pc Chicken Tenders for free? The password is "Winner, Winner Chicken Tender." Come to Wendy's today only to celebrate #NationalChickenTendersDay. While supplies last! pic.twitter.com/Rr93Ct0JYG — Wendy's (@Wendys) July 27, 2018

“We decided to raise the bar because customers deserve better-tasting and quality chicken,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Chief Concept and Marketing Officer in a release last year. “After two years of perfecting our new Chicken Tenders and Side of S’Awesome sauce, we knew we had a winner. The only thing left to do was provide these tenders at a price point that customers would love.”

Winner, winner, chicken tender! We'll be giving away free 2-piece Chicken Tenders for #NationalChickenTendersDay, but you'll need to know the password. 😏 pic.twitter.com/1EaanU5FwS — Wendy's (@Wendys) July 26, 2018

Even if National Chicken Tenders Day is a totally made-up holiday, we can all get behind free food.