Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Every Day for the Rest of the Month

With National Cheeseburger Day quickly approaching (Sept. 18, to be exact), Wendy’s is offering a deal you won’t want to miss.

From now until Sept. 30, the fast food chain is offering a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when you purchase another item through their mobile app.

What makes this deal extra unique is it it isn’t a one-time thing: It can be redeemed once per day.

“Unlike traditional offers that expire after one use, this offer will refresh daily, giving consumers a daily dose of fresh, never frozen beef,” the press release says.

Wendy’s also released a new ad taking a jab at McDonald’s flash-frozen beef, something they previously did in 2017 after McDonald’s announced they would be switching over to fresh beef in their Quarter Pounder burgers.

Kurt Kane, chief concept and marketing officer of Wendy’s told PEOPLE: “McDonald’s announcement today is basically saying that in about a year or so, only ONE of their hamburgers will be made with fresh beef and not even in all of their restaurants.”

If you’re more of a poultry person, Chick fil A also has a sweet deal going on until September 29, giving away a free order of chicken nuggets to anyone who orders through their app—although that one, unfortunately, can only be used once.

To use the Wendy’s mobile app, download it on the Apple app store or get it on Google Play.