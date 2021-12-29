Wendy's Is Giving Out Free 6-Piece Chicken Nuggets Through January 2

Customers will have to download the Wendy's app in order to get the deal

Wendy's is helping hungry customers end 2021 on a good note.

The fast food giant has been offering a slew food specials each week this month, and its last promo might just be its best yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From now until Jan. 2, 2022, any purchase on the Wendy's app will get a free six-piece order of their chicken nuggets.

That's right, be it Wendy's classic "nuggs" or their new spicy "nuggs," a simple purchase from the Wendy's app — which offers free delivery, it should be noted — will get it for no additional cost.

Nuggets not your thing? How about French fries? Because also on the app, the home of the square burger is offering free Baconator fries with any purchase. (For those not in the know, Baconator fries takes Wendy's natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries and tops them with a warm, creamy cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon).

Like the nuggets, the fries deal is available exclusively on the app from now until Jan. 2.

The only downside? You can't combine the offers, so if you want to take advantage of both, you'll have to make a second trip.

wendys.jpg David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty

Wendy's recently relaunched their fries with a new "Hot & Crispy" formula.

The new offering is a major shift to Wendy's fry game, and only the second time the company changed their recipe since their first chain in 1969.

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNN Business back in August. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adding to the taste? Shorter fry baskets that Kane said "enable us to make sure that we fry the fries correctly each and every time."