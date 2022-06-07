Wendy's Finally Adds a Strawberry Frosty to Their Menu, Replacing Vanilla for a Limited Time

The fruity flavor will be available through late summer

Wendy's is giving Frosty fanatics something to celebrate!

On Monday, the fast food chain announced a new strawberry Frosty flavor will be available for a limited time, through late summer. This is only the second new Frosty flavor introduced by the company.

The fruity flavor will temporarily replace the vanilla flavor for its summer run and join the beloved chocolate Frosty. With the same creamy texture of Wendy's iconic frozen treats, the strawberry flavor is available to order both at the chain's restaurants and on the mobile app.

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a release.

The refreshing dessert isn't the only treat Wendy's is adding to the menu this summer — the popular Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is also available for a limited time.

Along with Italian cheese blend and candied almond toppings, the salad features sliced strawberries, crisp applewood smoked bacon and grilled chicken on a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix, all dressed with sweet champagne vinaigrette.

Through July 3, the fast food chain is offering a special deal. If you order the salad on the Wendy's app, you'll be able to snag a free order of small fries.

News of the limited-edition Frosty flavor is definitely a big deal to the most devout Frosty enthusiasts considering new flavors are a rarity for the brand. In 2019, the company offered a celebratory birthday cake Frosty in honor of Wendy's 50th anniversary.