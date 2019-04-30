Wendy's Is Now Selling Their Signature Frosty in Cookie Sundae Form

Image zoom Wendy's Frosty cookie sundae Wendy's

Wendy’s is serving up something cool as the summer sun approaches: a new Frosty Cookie Sundae.

The tasty treat is made with the fast food chain’s beloved signature dessert, the Frosty, as the base—but with a few added embellishments.

The sundae features a chocolate chunk cookie piled on top of the Frosty, plus an added layer of decadence with a drizzle of Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.

And for those who find that to be a bit of a chocolate overload, the sundae is also offered with a Vanilla Frosty base as an option.

RELATED: Starbucks Debuts Bright Pink ‘Dragon Drink’ As a New Permanent Menu Item

The decadent dessert is just the latest addition to Wendy’s roster of menu items.

The chain is also launching a Made to Crave menu that’ll feature three new chicken sandwiches: Avocado BLT (muenster cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch), S’Awesome Bacon Chicken (muenster cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, S’Awesome sauce) and Barbecue Chicken (muenster cheese, fried onions, pickles, barbecue sauce).

RELATED VIDEO: Goop’s Guide to Eating Fast Food and Still Looking Like Gwyneth Paltrow

“After seeing the customer response to our Made to Crave Hamburger lineup, we knew we had to continue the excitement and flavor creativity with chicken,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, in a press release. “So why settle for basic when you can satisfy your cravings with any undeniably good, every day flavor from our lineup of new Made to Crave Chicken sandwiches.”

The Frosty Cookie Sundae is now available in stores for $1.99, though price and participation may vary.