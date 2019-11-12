Wendy's Debuts Birthday Cake Frosty As Its First New Flavor Ever

The fast-food chain is offering multiple limited-edition treats in honor of their 50th birthday — and some of it is free
Happy 50th birthday, Wendy’s!
The fast-food chain is celebrating the big 5-0 by releasing its first new Frosty flavor—besides their classic chocolate and vanilla—ever.
The Birthday Cake Frosty and Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae have officially landed in stores for a limited time only, and they’re truly a “birthday party in a cup,” as the press release states. The frozen treat is a twist on Wendy’s signature creamy vanilla dessert, that’s mixed with the flavors of a classic birthday cake and sold in four sizes: junior, small, medium, and large. The Cookie Sundae is one-size-only and tops the new Frosty flavor with sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles.
Wendy’s also tweeted a video on Monday and wrote, “Oh, just rolling out free food for our 50th birthday nbd.” The short clip instructs customers to download the Wendy’s app to scan “sip & scan” icons on cups and bags and score free food now through January 3, 2020.
Prizes can be redeemed while mobile ordering, and they include Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Dave’s Single Cheeseburgers, Double Stack Cheeseburgers, 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets, small Chocolate Frosty’s, French Fries, and a free small soft drink.
The new Frosty will be available for a limited time at participating Wendy’s stores. The Frosty is $1.49 and the Cookie Sundae is about $2.19 depending on the location. Oh, and don’t forget to dip your french fries in the new Frosty or you’ll be seriously missing out.