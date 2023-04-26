Wendy's Chili Is Coming to Grocery Stores

A Wendy's fan-favorite menu item is hitting grocery shelves.

On Wednesday, the fast food chain announced that their popular chili will now be widely available at grocery stores.

In partnership with Conagra Brands, cans of Wendy's chili with beans will drop at grocers and online retailers beginning this spring. Sold for $4.99, the hearty chili which was co-created with Wendy's chefs, has 29 grams of protein and is made with beef.

The news has been met with mixed reactions from social media users.

One Twitter user said, "IMO, although still good, it's one of the worst chilis around," while another had a more optimistic opinion: "Ngl I'm incredibly excited for this Wendy's chili."

This isn't the first time an iconic Wendy's dish is heading to grocery stores. In 2021, the fast food chain teamed up with cereal giant Kellogg's to transform its beloved chocolate Frosty into a limited-edition breakfast cereal.

Kellogg's Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal featured chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces and crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites.

Wendy's is currently offering up several sweet deals and freebies to help fans snap out of any funk while Mercury is in retrograde.

Wendy's

Available on the Wendy's app, the "Mercury Menu" includes a free crispy chicken sandwich with a purchase from April 24 to April 30.

From May 1 to May 7, six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets are free when bought with another menu item. To close out the three weeks of sweet deals, Wendy's is offering any size fries with a purchase from May 8 through May 14.