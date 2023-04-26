Wendy's Chili Is Coming to Grocery Stores

The popular menu item will be available starting this spring

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 02:26 PM
Wendy’s Chili
Photo: Wendy's/Conagra Brands; Jay Laprete/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Wendy's fan-favorite menu item is hitting grocery shelves.

On Wednesday, the fast food chain announced that their popular chili will now be widely available at grocery stores.

In partnership with Conagra Brands, cans of Wendy's chili with beans will drop at grocers and online retailers beginning this spring. Sold for $4.99, the hearty chili which was co-created with Wendy's chefs, has 29 grams of protein and is made with beef.

The news has been met with mixed reactions from social media users.

One Twitter user said, "IMO, although still good, it's one of the worst chilis around," while another had a more optimistic opinion: "Ngl I'm incredibly excited for this Wendy's chili."

This isn't the first time an iconic Wendy's dish is heading to grocery stores. In 2021, the fast food chain teamed up with cereal giant Kellogg's to transform its beloved chocolate Frosty into a limited-edition breakfast cereal.

Kellogg's Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal featured chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces and crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites.

Wendy's is currently offering up several sweet deals and freebies to help fans snap out of any funk while Mercury is in retrograde.

Wendy's Has Free Food Every Day for 3 Weeks to Help Fans Survive Mercury in Retrograde
Wendy's

Available on the Wendy's app, the "Mercury Menu" includes a free crispy chicken sandwich with a purchase from April 24 to April 30.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

From May 1 to May 7, six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets are free when bought with another menu item. To close out the three weeks of sweet deals, Wendy's is offering any size fries with a purchase from May 8 through May 14.

Related Articles
National Pretzel Day Freebies
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for National Pretzel Day
Anne Burrell, Stuart Claxton
Chef Anne Burrell and Husband Stuart Claxton Talk 'Wonderful' Married Life: 'A Whole Adventure' (Exclusive)
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder Is All Grown Up at Prom — See the Photos! https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZQJMEP2Fw/
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 17, and His Girlfriend Pose for Prom Photos
blake shelton, gwen stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go Mushroom Hunting and Then Fry What They Foraged — Watch
Ree and Alex Drummond
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Reveals Her Car Got Stolen: 'My Bible Was in There'
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Go-to Healthy Breakfast That's 'So Easy to Make'
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Over the Moon Grateful' to Turn 63 After Surviving 'Hardest 6 Years of' Her Life
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup Are a 'Great Weekend Breakfast'
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Maneet Chauhan's Coconut Shrimp and Cauliflower 'Grits' Are 'Healthier and Lighter' with a 'Zing of Spices'
Kardea Brown attends the VIP Media tasting at VIRGIL'S Gullah Kitchen & Bar
Kardea Brown Recalls Not Taking 'No for an Answer' from Food Network While She Was a Social Worker
Taco Bell- Peter Davidson - Breakfast with Peter
Pete Davidson Becomes 'Toned Down' Version of Himself, Peter Davidson, in Taco Bell Commercial 
Ryan Seacrest (L) and Julianne Hough attend City of Hope's Fifth Annual MEI Comedy Roast Honoring Clear Channel's John Ivey on November 7, 2012 at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California.
Julianne Hough Reveals Ex Ryan Seacrest First Introduced Her to Wine Since She Grew Up Mormon
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hailey Bieber Has Two of These Instant Pot Air Fryers, Which Shoppers Say Create the 'Perfect Crunch'
Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber cooking
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Share Kris Jenner's 'Famous' Dip That Is 'So Popular' with Their Friends
Oscar Mayer Wienermolbile of Love Wedding
Couple Gets Married at Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile of Love' Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas: See the Photos!
Wendy's hamburger business logo on store front, northern Idaho.
Wendy's Has Free Food Every Day for 3 Weeks While Mercury Is in Retrograde